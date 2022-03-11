news, local-news, mansion, george lansell, lansell, banks, selling, market, property

BENDIGO'S grandest and most historic residence is for sale. Billed as central Victoria's most popular privately owned tourism and hospitality venue, Fortuna Villa is seeking prospectors with the vision to take the venue to the next level. Fortuna Villa has been a work of pride and passion for owner Paul Banks, who admits he has lost count on how much time and money he has spent bringing the heritage-rich villa back to life, but he says its been a priceless exercise. Mr Banks is seeking a purchaser or investors to help him bring to life his plans for the villa via an Expressions of Interest campaign. More news: Greater Bendigo COVID-19 cases rise above 1000 as Buloke records zero The sale is being handled by Nick MacFie and Will Connolly from JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group. "It needs to be taken to the next level from someone with experience in the accommodation and hospitality space," Mr Banks said. The Fortuna Villa property includes 15 conference spaces, 14 luxury hotel rooms with a further 40-room hotel fit out in planning and the natural amphitheatre for outdoor concerts. "The scope and potential are enormous," Mr Banks said. Making sure the villa thrived was important to him, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The advertising agency owner and property developer said he would happily help a future buyer. "Staying involved and using my intellectual property, passion and knowledge is an incentive for any investor," he said. Mr MacFie said Fortuna Villa presents an outstanding opportunity located in one of regional Victoria's fastest growing economies. "We expect interest from a number of different buyer groups who may look to operate as is, increase the room count or simply use it as a private residence; the scope is enormous." Mr Banks purchased Fortuna Villa in the wake of 2013's auction conducted in the Capital Theatre, after the highest bidder at auction was unable to complete the purchase process. Mining magnate George Lansell bought a modest two storey building in 1871 and transformed it into a 70 room mansion. The building's transformation reflected a wider shift in Bendigo's fortunes from a Gold Rush town on the wane to a city sinking some of the most technically advanced mining shafts in the world. George Lansell himself engineered that shift, making himself one of the world's richest men, sitting atop one of history's largest goldfields. He could even see some of the many mining batteries he owned from Fortuna Villa. The army took over the mansion in World War Two. Fortuna Villa has since resumed operations as a venue for private pre-booked events, including the popular high tea tours. "We've sold over 1000 tickets for the monthly high teas already for this year and this could happen weekly with the correct management," Mr Banks said. "The future is definitely bright, and the interest from the public is exceptionally strong, but it's also my home and I need a hospitality expert who can take it to the next level. "But if it doesn't sell, I will be employing the right people to make it fly. So either way, it's a win all-round," Mr Banks said. Fortuna Villa is being offered for sale via expressions of interest, closing Thursday 14 April 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/f3ecac20-1d00-43c4-8d04-e0d184b8a187.jpg/r0_239_4838_2972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg