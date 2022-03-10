The Bendigo company playing its part in flood relief

news, local-news, organic, climate change, water, flood, NSW, bendigo

Bendigo is playing a small part in flood relief efforts in northern New South Wales. Benidigo's Urthly Organics owner Julie Andrews has responded to a call for donations of personal hygiene products for flood victims in the Lismore area. More than $3,000 worth of Urthly Organics products consisting of soap bars, hand and body wash, laundry powder and toothbrushes will soon arrive at Newrybar community Hall thanks to a partnership with Aramex courier services. MORE NEWS: Teen motorcyclist killed in Lockwood collision For Ms Andrews, the donations were a no-brainer - she knew she needed to help the communities that have long supported her. "You see what's happened up there and it's just heartbreaking," she said, "so I thought, how can we help?" "We've got a lot of stockists there and a few customers, and they've been supporting us for a while so now it's time for us to support them." After record rainfall, floods have ripped through northern New South Wales and south-east Queensland over the past week, damaging more than 5,500 NSW homes and rendering more than 2,800 uninhabitable, according to NSW premier Dominic Perrottet. Scientists and advocates have been vocal about the extreme weather's link to climate change and global warming. Ms Andrews said Urthly has also been dealing with its share of hardship as a result of unpredictable climates. "I know climate change affects our business in a huge way," she said. "We need raw ingredients like olive oil and essential oils which are all affected by climate change." READ MORE: She says now more than ever, people need to be thinking about their impact on the environment. "Over ten years ago was the right time to be thinking about how we consume products," she said. "The whole turn of events of the whole world is terrible." "We should have been thinking about climate change well before now, these extreme weather events just prove that." For now, Urthly is playing its part in providing flood affected residents with vital resources. "It's the little things that make the big things," said Ms Andrews. As the four Urthly boxes make their way up to Lismore, Urthly are still accepting both financial and product donations. Those interested can head to the urthlyorganics.com.au website, where they can also purchase items to be sent to flood affected communities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

