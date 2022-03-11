sport, cricket, cricket, preview, plenty, play, out, final, round, season

THE double chance, fourth position, wooden spoon and competition leading run-scorer are all still to be decided as the Bendigo District Cricket Association heads into its final round on Saturday. While Strathdale-Maristians has top spot locked away, Strathfieldsaye (2nd) and Bendigo United (3rd) are separated by just half-a-game in the battle to finish second and earn the safety net of a finals double chance. Eaglehawk (4th) and Bendigo (5th) are also separated by half-a-game as they jostle for the last spot in the finals. There is also a battle on to avoid the wooden spoon, with half-a-game separating White Hills (9th) and Huntly-North Epsom (10th). And just 10 runs separates the competition's top two run-scorers in Bendigo United's Clayton Holmes (645) and Strathdale-Maristians' Daniel Clohesy (635), with the pair to play against each other at Bell Oval. There promises to be plenty of attention on the match at Tannery Lane between Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo given what's at stake for both sides. The second-placed Jets simply need to win to retain second position and keep hold of the double chance. Should the Jets lose, though, they face the possibility of slipping to third and facing an elimination final next week if Bendigo United knocks over Strathdale-Maristians. "Our aim at the start of the season was to play finals, so it's good to know that we've locked that up and now it's as simple as if we can win on Saturday we'll get a crack at Strathdale next week with a double chance," Jets captain Ben Devanny said on Friday. READ MORE: BDCA: Historic selection as Roos' Jasmine Nevins to make first XI debut "The good part about whatever happens on Saturday is we'll be playing next week, which is a lot better than last year (the Jets dropped out of the top four in the final round last season). "Bendigo has been playing some good cricket since Christmas and made a good score when we played them last time (7-190), so this will be a really good hit-out against a side that has something to play for." While Bendigo is still in the hunt to play finals for the first time since 2017-18, the Goers' fate is out of their hands. Not only do the Goers need to beat Strathfieldsaye, they also must rely on a weakened White Hills side that will be missing captain Mitch Winter-Irving and Ollie Geary upsetting Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park. "We'll just go about what we can control and that's to try to win the game and wait to see what happens with the Eaglehawk result," Bendigo captain Nathan Fitzpatrick said. "We'd love to be sitting in the top four going into this week, but we have lost seven games for the year, so we've only got ourselves to blame that we're not in there." Regardless of what the outcome is for the Goers on Saturday as far as their finals aspirations, overall the season has been a vastly improved one for Bendigo. READ MORE: Selection night: weekend cricket teams The Goers will finish the season with at least eight victories after winning just four games last year. "Myself and Tony (Ryan, coach) have been really impressed with how we've gelled together and the way some of our younger guys are going," Fitzpatrick said. "We've realised that when it clicks and we perform well we can take it up to most teams." Eaglehawk has the luxury of having its finals fate resting in its own hands after climbing from fifth to fourth during last weekend's double-header of games. The equation is simple for the Hawks - beat White Hills at home and they secure fourth place; lose though and they then need to rely on Strathfieldsaye beating Bendigo to stay in. READ MORE: BDCA Team of the Week "It would be nice to have a finals berth already locked away, but the next best thing is you have your destiny in your own hands," Eaglehawk captain Nick Farley said. Elsewhere in Saturday's final round there will be BDCA history created when 18-year-old Jasmine Nevins becomes the first female to play an A grade game when she plays for Kangaroo Flat against Huntly-North Epsom at Strauch Reserve. Strathdale-Maristians and Bendigo United will have a pre-finals tune-up against each other when they meet at Bell Oval, while Golden Square and Sandhurst round out their seasons against each other at Wade Street. EAGLEHAWK v WHITE HILLS 12.30pm Saturday at Canterbury Park. Last time - Eaglehawk 8-235 def White Hills 169. Since 2000 - Eaglehawk 22; White Hills 5. Tip - Eaglehawk. ............................................. GOLDEN SQUARE v SANDHURST 12.30pm Saturday at Wade Street. Last time - Golden Square 3-104 def Sandhurst 103. Since 2000 - Golden Square 20; Sandhurst 6. Tip - Golden Square. ............................................. STRATHDALE v BENDIGO UNITED 12.30pm Saturday at Bell Oval. Last time - Strathdale-Maristians 5-227 def Bendigo United 8-225. Since 2000 - Strathdale-Maristians 22; Bendigo United 10. Tip - Strathdale. ............................................. HUNTLY-NORTH EPSOM v KANGAROO FLAT 12.30pm Saturday at Strauch Reserve. Last time - Kangaroo Flat 5-202 def Huntly-North Epsom 151. Since 2000 - Kangaroo Flat 19; Huntly-North Epsom 7. Tip - Kangaroo Flat. ............................................. STRATHFIELDSAYE v BENDIGO 12.30pm Saturday at Tannery Lane. Last time - Strathfieldsaye 6-192 def Bendigo 7-190. Since 2000 - Strathfieldsaye 13; Bendigo 10. Tip - Strathfieldsaye. Top spot is still up for grabs in the final round of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season on Saturday. Mandurang has held top spot since round six, but a shock loss to California Gully last week has left the door ajar for the Rangas to potentially be overtaken by United in the last round. The Rangas will close out their home and away season with an away game against West Bendigo, and while they will go in as warm favourites, last week's round of upsets in the EVCA highlighted the unpredictable nature of one-day games. The Rangas enter the last round 6.5 points clear of second-placed United, which takes on Sedgwick. The match of the round is the clash of two finals-bound teams with Spring Gully hosting Emu Creek, while California Gully takes on Axe Creek. ROUND 16 GAMES: West Bendigo v Mandurang Spring Gully v Emu Creek California Gully v Axe Creek Sedgwick v United Marong bye Games start at 1pm SEMI-FINALS Arnold v Wedderburn 1pm Saturday at Arnold. Season meetings: Rd 2 - Arnold 6-160 def Wedderburn 68. Rd 7 - Wedderburn 6-126 def Arnold 7-118. Rd 12 - Arnold 6-250 def Wedderburn 117. SEMI-FINALS Arnold v Wedderburn 1pm Saturday at Arnold. Season meetings: Rd 2 - Arnold 6-160 def Wedderburn 68. Rd 7 - Wedderburn 6-126 def Arnold 7-118. Rd 12 - Arnold 6-250 def Wedderburn 117. Season records: Arnold - 8-3-1. Wedderburn - 5-7. ............................................. Kingower v Boort-Yando 1pm Saturday at Kingower. Season meetings: Rd 3 - Kingower 3-223 def Boort-Yando 100. Rd 8 - Kingower def Boort-Yando (forfeit). Rd 13 - Kingower 8-138 tied Boort-Yando 8-138. Season records: Kingower - 7-4-0-1. Boort-Yando - 4-6-1-1. SEMI-FINALS Sandhurst v Bendigo 10am Sunday at Club Court. Season meetings: Rd 9 - Sandhurst 1-111 def Bendigo 110. Season records: Sandhurst - 12-0. Bendigo - 7-5. ............................................. Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo Goers 10am Sunday at Crusoe College. Season meetings: Rd 5 - Bendigo Goers 8-113 def Kangaroo Flat 8-103. Rd 9 - Bendigo Goers 6-124 def Kangaroo Flat 7-123. Season records: Kangaroo Flat - 7-4-1. Bendigo Goers - 7-4-1.

