news, local-news, news, bendigo, education, schools, greater bendigo, kalianna school, easter fair, 150

Creative kids will be in their element as the 150th Easter Fair committee seeks students to take on a dragon of a task. To mark the momentous occasion, schools around Greater Bendigo are invited to show off their skills in a new competition. Easter Fair Society secretary Debbie Henderson said there was no better way to celebrate the milestone event. MORE NEWS: Golf simulator, glamping and more ready for guests at BIG4 Bendigo Marong Holiday Park "We wanted to get schools involved and invite them to design and create a dragon head of their own," she said. "The Golden Dragon Museum is obviously a big part of the event so we thought it would be a fitting part to include in the competition." Once completed and judged, the winning heads will be displayed in the museum and the victorious school will take home a great cash prize. There will be primary and secondary school sections and there will be a $500, $300 and $200 for first, second and third place respectively. Ms Henderson said it was an opportunity to bring light to the lives of the students and their families. OTHER STORIES: "After the past few years, it's important for us to do something fun and get everyone involved," she said. "We've had to call off our event a number of years in a row now, so we want to take this chance to get creative and bring joy to as many people as possible." Schools that would like to take part in the competition can contact the Bendigo Easter Fair Society via email bgoeasterfair@gmail.com or on the website at bendigoeasterfairsociety.org.au All entries must be submitted to the Golden Dragon Museum for judging on March 31 and finalists will be announced on April 1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/581fb7fe-defe-4eff-bfd2-e0c3a1e5f2ef.jpg/r0_43_4928_2827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg