news, local-news, news, marong, bendigo, caravan park, BIG4 Bendigo Marong Holiday Park, glamping, golf simulator

After a tough few years, staff at BIG4 Bendigo Marong Holiday Park has proved good things can come to those who wait. With a lot of hard work and determination, the team has ensured they are ready to welcome guests to enjoy a raft of new facilities and services. Park owner and manager Justin Morris said the site looked the best it's ever been since they took over four years ago. MORE NEWS: Victorian man dies from Japanese Encephalitis virus "It's all down to the hard work of the dedicated team as well as a clear vision to make it one of the most beautiful holiday parks in Australia," he said. One of the most impressive additions has been the Park's commitment to the environment. "We have made a concerted effort to make the park green. Our team has planted over 1000 trees and shrubs," Mr Morris said. "We've also installed 30kw of solar power panels to the roofs of our amenities to keep our carbon emissions down. "Guests appreciate the amount of greenery and shade we offer, especially in summer, which can be very warm in Bendigo. OTHER STORIES: "And they've told us that the solar panels make them feel good that they're not wasting precious resources while on holiday." The team has also laid over 2500 metres of instant turf to reduce the dust and enhance the experience for guests and also installed a new sewer to every site, upgraded every powerhead and refurbished the toilet block. One of the most exciting additions is the X-Golf simulator, a first for holiday parks in Australia. "It's a great bonding experience for families and excellent activity for groups to have some fun and team building," Mr Morris said. "We built a brand-new state of the art games room to house the X-Golf, which includes a new pool table and table tennis, so there's plenty to do in the park, even in wet weather." If glamping is on your bucket list, BIG4 Bendigo Marong has you covered with luxury choices added to their extensive range of accommodation. The bush park now boasts two luxury, family-sized glamping tents with an ensuite and a glamourous bell tent with an ensuite for couples. "You don't often see bell tents with private amenities," Mr Morris said. "We wanted to go the next level and make it super comfy and convenient for couples to relax and enjoy their experience without traipsing off to the amenities." Families and friends visiting Bendigo will be impressed with the latest practical and flexible sleep options offered at BIG4. MORE NEWS: Veterans repaint faithful old tank at the Bendigo RSL Two modular studio blocks offer three spacious interlocking units for three couples or extended families. Studios are ideal for families travelling with teenage children who want their own space or grandparents to mind younger kids while mum and dad explore nearby eateries and wineries. And for families with younger children or larger families travelling together, the new three- bedroom cabins, each with two ensuites, give guests room to breathe without fighting over the toilet Dog lovers can also rejoice with the recently added four dog-friendly cabins to their range, each with a large, fenced decks and lockable gates to keep guests' pooches safe and secure. OTHER NEWS: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online "We wanted to offer nice, purpose-built accommodation for guests travelling with dogs," Mr Morris said. "In our experience, visitors with dogs get relegated to a basic budget cabin with no real thought for the guest or their dog. "These days, more than ever, dogs are family members and need to be accommodated just as much as their owners. "Dogs are welcome all year round in our dog-friendly cabins and on all our caravan and camping sites." To find out more about BIG4 Bendigo Marong Holiday Park, visit big4.com.au/caravan-parks/vic/goldfields/big4-bendigo-marong-holiday-park Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/b2b74e90-3c03-4c9a-b106-313c9b98bbf5.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg