Following the end of the summer months, Coliban Water has said its storages have continued to be in a strong position. Climate and Population Adaptation executive general manager Steve Healy said the three Coliban River catchment storages, near Kyneton, are at 84 per cent, 1,512 megalitres more than March last year. "Our water storage position is strong right now, and with rain predicted to be above median levels during autumn, it will set us up well for the rest of the year," he said. MORE NEWS: The 150th Bendigo Easter Fair's programs is now available online Although February was dry, greater than long-term average rainfall was recorded at Malmsbury over summer. Inflows to storages were below the long-term average, but 918 ML more than the same period last year. Mr Healy said it wasn't unusual to experience less inflows than rainfall due to the timing and intensity of rainfall, which will continue to be impacted by the effects of climate change with hotter and drier seasons. "One way our customers can help us mitigate this is using water efficiently by following the tips and ideas from the 'Target Your Water Use' program that educates and encourages regional Victorians to use their water wisely," he said. OTHER STORIES: "Our customers are accustomed to the Permanent Water Saving Rules, and we thank them for following them this summer." Permanent Water Saving Rules are a set of common-sense rules to make sure people use water efficiently and apply to all towns in our region when no water restrictions are in force. The rules apply to our urban customers for watering gardens and lawns, fountains and water features, and cleaning outside. "Efficient water usage is everyone's responsibility and everything we do to conserve water - even in the cooler months - helps our overall water security," Mr Healy said. While it was a mild summer, the final days of 2021 saw temperatures soar and Bendigo residents used the highest amount of water for the year. MORE NEWS: Gen Z: the young women leading the climate movement On December 31, the mercury reached 37 degrees and local residents recorded 76.8ML of water usage, beating the previous 2021 highest of 75.60ML from January 24. "The spell of hot days saw our customers watering gardens and lawns, and staying cool," Mr Healy said. "Using water efficiently saves water, energy and money. Every drop we conserve helps secure our water future and maintain greener and liveable communities - giving us water to live, grow and enjoy." Customers can access tips and ideas on saving water at Target Your Water Use. Further information on storage levels can be found on the Coliban Water website.

