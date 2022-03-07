news, local-news, news, health, martin foley, bendigo health, bob cameron, day rehabilitation centre, new site, construction

Bendigo Health has appointed its 5000th staff member as construction on the hospital's new day rehabilitation centre continues. Audiologist Dara Haagenson was welcomed to the team during a visit from Health Minister Martin Foley, who toured the work site that will eventually be used by Haagenson and many other healthcare workers. Ms Haagenson said the new $59.5 million facilities would make a "big difference" in the way she is able to treat her patients. MORE NEWS: Heathcote Harvest is the towns first autumn-based visitor campaign "I think any staff member number is exciting, Bendigo Health is a great place to work and everyone loves it here, but the 5000th is such a huge milestone," she said. "I think a lot of the trekking around the hospital for our patients is a bit tricky at the moment, especially when you have your children with you for multiple appointments. "Before this (there) was one clinician role, but this new centre will allow us to have extra space and to better service the community. "We had long waiting lists of 500 people for certain services, so just the ability to help more people will be amazing." Bendigo Health chair Bob Cameron said he was pleased to welcome Ms Haagenson to the team. "Having 5000 employees is quite an achievement for us," he said. "I want you to go back to 2016 - six months before the new hospital was open and when we started to increase our staff. "We had 3300 staff and now we have 5000. Also in that time, we've seen not only our population increase, but more patients are chosing to come to Bendigo Health rather than Melbourne." Mr Foley said this new multi-million dollar centre would help cement Bendigo Health's place in the list of high-class hospitals in Victoria. "Our focus on building better services also brings more employment opportunities and we're seeing that unfold with the new Bendigo hospital and rehabilitation facility," he said. "Having world-class staff means we can deliver high-quality services for central Victoria in a state-of-the-art precinct in Bendigo. "Speaking with people in Boort recently, it became clear the surrounding regions look to this part of Bendigo Health for so many support services. OTHER STORIES: "We've seen Bendigo Health drive so much of that investment in the best facilities, whether it be in the emergency department, the clinicians or surgery." Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said t was important to provide the best support for patients and eliminating the need to travel long distances for good health care. "With construction now underway, even better rehabilitation facilities will be available for the local community sooner, making sure people have everything they need for recovery closer to home," she said. The new centre is set to be complete by mid-2023. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

