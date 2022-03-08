Missing Eaglehawk teenager found safe and well

news, local-news,

12pm The missing Eaglehawk teenager has been found safe and well, say Victoria Police. 14 year-old Jade went missing on Monday afternoon and was last seen outside a school on Reserve Road in Eaglehawk. RELATED: Gen Z: the young women leading the climate movement Jade's family raised the alarm for her welfare due to her age and her out of character disappearance. Thankfully, the girl was located on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier Police are calling on the public for information about a missing 14-year-old girl. Jade was last seen outside a school on Reserve Road in Eaglehawk on Monday, March 7, about 3.30pm. Police and family are concerned for Jade's welfare due to her age and as her disappearance is out of character. Read more: An image of Jade has been released in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information on her current whereabouts. Jade is described as about 160cm tall, with a medium build, fair skin and green eyes. She recently dyed the front of her hair red and was last seen wearing a navy school polo shirt and navy-blue track pants. Anyone who sees Jade is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1308. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/bdd1f43b-1d9d-4d88-857b-6b7c3ca77d63.jpg/r6_0_1916_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg