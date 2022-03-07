news, local-news, news, winner, tattslotto, $1.5 million, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, newsXpress and Tatts Eaglehawk

It may have taken 50 years, but an Eaglehawk woman is finally celebrating becoming a millionaire after playing the same lottery numbers for more than five decades. The Bendigo woman held one of the four division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw from March 5 and will now take home $1,533,628.84. The dazed winner said the news was only just starting to sink in. MORE NEWS: Bendigo family to be finally reunited after WA border closures end "I always check my TattsLotto ticket before I go to bed on a Saturday night and when I saw this division one win, I thought, 'Crickey, no way!'" She said. "I called my daughter straight away so she could double-check the ticket for me, but I couldn't speak, I just kept trembling. "The numbers I used to mark my ticket are more than 50 years old - they've been played since the 1970s - so they're ancient numbers, and I'm so excited they've finally come up." The woman said the win had opened up a world of possibilities. "I want to use this prize to build a new house," she said "I recently had some plans drawn up, but I upgraded them on Sunday! I can't wait to build my dream home. OTHER STORIES: "I wouldn't mind getting a new car as well, and then I'd like to go on a beach holiday with my family." newsXpress and Tatts Eaglehawk owner Leo Trainor said it was great news that a big win had landed in the region. "This is the fifth division one win we've had at this outlet since we took over just over ten years ago," he said. "It creates such a buzz in the area when we sell a division one winning ticket. Our community is tight-knit, so everyone is so intrigued by the win. "We'd love to send a huge congratulations to the winner from our team, we're so happy for them." Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4239 - two from Victoria and one each from Queensland and South Australia.

