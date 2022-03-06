Bendigo Sandakan service reflects and honours the fallen

news, local-news,

FAMILY and friends of those killed on the Sandakan death marches gathered at the Memorial Garden at the Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch on Sunday to commemorate the end of the atrocity. Usually held at the the Sandakan Memorial in Crook St, Strathdale, the service was moved for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. More news: The annual service was held to remember the Australian and British servicemen who died at Sandakan and Ranau between 1942 and 1945. Only six men - all Australians, who managed to escape - survived of the 2400 prisoners of war imprisoned by the Japanese at Sandakan and Ranau, and forced to march between the two locations. This year's guest speaker is Kay Fraser, is a member of the Friends of Sandakan Group which brings families of the prisoners of war in Sandakan together to acknowledge those who perished at Sandakan including the death marches. Other news: Ms Kay honoured her Grandfather Thomas Fraser who was born in Benalla Country Victoria who served in the 27th Brigade in Singapore during WWII. After the fall of Singapore, Thomas was transported to Sandakan and like many Australian, suffered through many years of hardship. Thomas was part of the 1st death march after almost two years as a prisoner of war, Thomas passed away at Ranau, Borneo. "Lest we Forget."

