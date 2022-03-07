news, local-news,

A celebration of Beethoven and world-renowned soloists are among the highlights of the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's 2022 season. The orchestra's program for the year ahead has been released with the the first performance to be held on Sunday, April 3. It will be the first of four concerts in The Capital and Ulumbarra theatres marking the first season BSO has presented all of its concerts in Bendigo's premier venues. More news: Bendigo Sandakan service reflects and honours the fallen It is a significant development for BSO in its 41st season of concerts and will enable the orchestra to present exciting soloists and larger orchestral works to the community. BSO president Beth Penington is delighted with the move to The Capital and Ulumbarra Theatres. 'We decided at the end of 2018 we wanted BSO to become an orchestra that could complement other high quality artistic offerings and show what a great place Bendigo is - to live, work and play," she said. "We want to perform to people who've had little opportunity to experience the excitement of a live orchestra, as well as to those already listen or play orchestral music. "The profile we get from performing at Bendigo's premier venues will enable us attract highly talented artists and soloists." One of those talented artists is brilliant young cellist Charlotte Miles who will be the soloist in Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations at the first concert on April 3. Miles has performed in Carnegie Hall, New York and Opera Bastille, Paris and toured internationally with the Australian Youth Orchestra as Principal Cello. She is the only cellist selected for the Australian Chamber Orchestra's 2022 Emerging Artist Program. More news: Fresh attitude ignites new Asian barbecue store in Lyttleton Terrace The BSO's first concert for the year, entitled Frozen Springs, will also feature Aaron Copland's popular Appalachian Spring Orchestral Suite and a new work by Australian composer Christopher Healy called Renewing Rain. Under the baton of artistic director Luke Severn, the BSO is planning to entertain audiences all year with some major pieces from the world of classical music. Established Australian chamber music stars, The Seraphim Trio, are the soloists in Beethoven's Triple Concerto in June and the orchestra will feature in the inaugural Symphonia Choralis Festival climatic final concert in December. Beethoven's glorious 9th Symphony will be taken to new heights with The Gisborne Singers, choristers from all over Victoria and world-renowned soloists. BSO will also include works requiring large numbers of brass instruments. Rachmaninov's 3rd Piano Concerto and Tchaikovsky's 5th Symphony appear on the same program in September at the Capital Theatre. The BSO has been quick to thank the support of the City of Greater Bendigo and Bendigo Venues and Events for this year's program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/b9ec349c-b73e-4b18-8f64-1a5cbb383795.jpg/r7_156_2913_1798_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg