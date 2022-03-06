news, local-news,

Update, Sunday THE family of a woman who was struck by a vehicle on Saturday has thanked the community for their assistance and support. The woman's daughter said as a result of the incident, her mother had a fractured pelvis, arm, lower back and knee, but said she was expected to make a full recovery. More news: 'E-scooters are illegal': Bendigo Police issue warning to the community "Everyone was so kind and helpful at the scene, our father was touched by the kindness of strangers that helped before services arrived," the daughter said. "People stopped to block the road, sit on the road next to mum and keep her safe and comfort her. she couldn't move." Her daughter said two particular ladies stopped to offer assistance. More news: Clean Up Australia Day: Time to unmask the impact of the pandemic "Two lovely ladies stopped to sit with my mum and stayed until I arrived and until mum was taken via ambulance," she said. "They were so kind and mum appreciated that they stopped to help. "A man in high vis clothes put on safety hats and blocked the road very quickly. I think it was a truck driver who came across the scene straight after mum was hit. We are very grateful he did because it is a busy road and that provided protection for mum while she lay in the middle of the road." The family said they were overwhelmed with gratitude for the care and support their mother received. Bendigo Police are not investigating the incident further. Earlier A WOMAN has been taken to Bendigo Health after she was hit by a vehicle this morning. Bendigo Police Sergeant Michael Delaney said the woman was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing Specimen Hill Road in Golden Square around 10.30am. More news: Sergeant Delaney said the driver of the vehicle stopped and offered assistance right away. "A 78-year-old woman was crossing road when she was hit by a vehicle travelling in a easterly direction, the vehicle was travelling at 20km/h and stopped to help," he said. Other news: Another 5,721 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Victoria Sergeant Delaney said the woman sustained injuries and was transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment. Bendigo Police are not investigating the incident further. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

