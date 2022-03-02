WNBL: Spirit run down Southside with stunning final quarter surge

sport, local-sport, Spirit, Bendigo, basketball, WNBL

Winning is becoming a habit for the Bendigo Spirit. The Spirit completed a WNBL winning double in Tasmania on Wednesday night when they defeated the Southside Flyers 78-70. It was the Spirit's fourth win in their past five games and second win over Southside in the space of five days. That winning habit - and the confidence that comes with it - played a major role down the stretch. The Flyers led the Spirit by three points at the final change and extended that lead to seven points inside the first three minutes of the last quarter. However, when the Spirit made their run the Flyers, who had lost their previous four matches, cracked under pressure. While the Flyers have several players with international experience, it was the Spirit's core group who handled the occasion better and they reeled off a 23-7 run to finish the match. Despite having an off shooting night in the first three quarters by her high standards, Spirit star Anneli Maley stepped up when it mattered most. Maley's final quarter stat line was 11 points on 4-5 shooting from the field, 2-3 from the free throw line and six rebounds. She finished the match with 21 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and more MVP votes. Read more: Kangaroo Flat advances to BDCA Twenty20 grand final While Maley was the standout it was from a one-player performance. Tessa Lavey was scoreless from eight field goal attempts going into the final quarter, but she made a crucial floater and two free free throws down the stretch. Mary Goulding nailed a crucial three-pointer in the final quarter, while Carly Boag, Maddie Garrick and Meg McKay made some key plays. Without guard Alex Wilson the Spirit probably would have been further behind at three quarter-time. Wilson was a late addition to the Spirit squad at the start of the season, but she should be one of the first players re-signed for next season. She's proven herself as a WNBL player, with her energy and defence a feature of the Spirit's late season run. On Wednesday night it was Wilson's offence that helped keep the Spirit in the game. Wilson scored 17 points in the first three quarters and then came up with a steal and two crucial rebounds in the final term. Garrick hit three three-pointers in her 13 points, while McKay rounded out two strong performances in Tassie with 13 points and 11 boards. "We've turned the corner once we got everyone back on the floor and we're playing the style of basketball we want to play,'' a jubilant Spirit coach Tracy York said. "(After beating them on Saturday) we knew Southside would crank things up and play a lot of zone this time because they couldn't match us man-to-man. "That stifled us for a while and they got out by seven or eight points, but we had that energy and effort and style of play to keep attacking them. "Our defence was outstanding to keep them to 70 points. "(The recent run of form) is super for the club and the confidence of the girls. Everyone is enjoying watching us play." The Spirit (5-9) are back on court in Melbourne on Sunday against the Melbourne Boomers (10-4). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/85ba80ff-7f85-4381-9cb6-ab2ed9b59cf9.jpg/r135_649_2671_2082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg