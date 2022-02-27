WNBL: Slick Spirit sink Southside in shoot-out

sport, local-sport, Spirit, basketball, Bendigo, WNBL

The Bendigo Spirit produced arguably their most complete performance of the WNBL season in their 96-80 win over the Southside Flyers in Tasmania on Saturday night. Aside from a third quarter drop-off, the Spirit - who wore a wonderful indigenous uniform - looked the more complete outfit as they secured their fourth game of the season and third victory in their past four games. A season-best night from centre Meg McKay and another outstanding all-round performance from Anneli Maley were the highlights of a victory that came two days after the Spirit were held to just two points in the opening quarter of a home loss to Adelaide. "The whole game I thought we were the better team,'' Spirit coach Tracy York said. "I know Southside fought back hard in the third quarter, but I was really pleased with the way we finished the game. "I've been around basketball long enough to know you can't predict how quarters or games are going to play out and no-one could have predicted what happened in the first quarter on Thursday night. "We had to make adjustments and, to the girls' credit, they did that against Southside. "The ball movement, the cutting and we had something like 52 points scored in the paint - to score 96 points just shows what this group can do." Read more: Pioneers go down in NAB League thriller Led by Maley, McKay and Maddie Garrick, the Spirit opened up a 19-point lead early in the third quarter and looked in complete control. Southside had other ideas. The Flyers launched a stunning 24-5 run over the final eight minutes of the quarter to level the scores going into the final term. Despite the Flyers' comeback, the Spirit's confidence didn't waiver. The ball movement and defence that had been a feature of their play in the first two-and-half quarters returned and the Spirit put the Flyers away. The Spirit outscored the Flyers 26-10 in the final term, with Alex Wilson and Garrick sealing the win with two big three-pointers. Maley played the full 40 minutes and didn't show any signs of slowing down. She collected 35 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in another MVP performance. McKay's role in the paint was critical to the win. With Flyers' centre Abby Bishop sidelined, McKay dominated inside, scoring 22 points on 8-9 shooting. Garrick continued her good form with 17 points. As a team, the Spirit shot the ball at 46 per cent from the field and made an impressive 26 of their 28 free throw attempts. "Meg presented really well and our passing inside to her was pinpoint,'' York said. "That's our highest score for the season and it was a credit to the way the girls kept moving the ball." The Spirit and Flyers remain in Tasmania for a return bout on Wednesday night. The Spirit (4-8) are now in sixth place - one spot ahead of the Flyers (3-9).

