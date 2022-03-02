BDCA: Roo rampage sets up Twenty20 grand final berth

sport, cricket, BDCA, cricket, Twenty20, Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square

Kangaroo Flat stormed its way into the BDCA Twenty20 grand final with a commanding win over Golden Square in Wednesday night's final pool match at the QEO. With the winner of the match earning top spot in pool one, the Roos dismissed the Bulldogs for just 60 and then chased down the target for the loss of one wicket in 7.4 overs. The Roos play Bendigo United in next Wednesday's grand final. It will be Kangaroo Flat's fifth appearance in a BDCA T20 grand final - they are yet to taste premiership success. After skipper Jake Klemm won the toss and sent the Bulldogs into bat, it took Flat just nine balls to breakthrough when marquee player Luke Stagg had Square opener Mat Christie adjudged lbw for 0. Read more: Former Sandhurst spinner savours his time with Australian great Nathan Lyon The Essendon fast bowler looked lively in his two over spell of 1-6. Liam Smith made 13 off as many balls for the Dogs before he was caught by Chris Barber off the bowling of Adam Burns to leave Square in trouble at 2-23. Square skipper Scott Trollope and marquee player Alex Code steadied the ship and appeared to be batting their side into a position where they could launch in the final 10 overs and put a score of 120-plus on the board. The game changed dramatically when Trollope (25 off 27 balls) holed out to long-on off the bowling of Dylan Klemm. From 2-48 off 8.4 overs, the Bulldogs lost a remarkable 8-12 in 35 balls. Read more: Injury setback for star Bendigo galloper Dylan Klemm, Brent Hamblin and Jake Klemm bowled well, but there was also some poor batting and decision making by the Bulldogs. Code was needlessly stumped off the bowling of off-spinner Jake Klemm (1-12), while two balls after torching Luke Baird (2), who was run out via a direct hit from Jake Klemm, Lachlan Saunders skied a ball to midwicket and fell for a duck. Dylan Klemm was the star of the show for the Roos. After recovering from a back injury, Klemm is not bowling at top speed, but he still bowls in good areas. The right-armer ripped through the Dogs with figures of 4-9 off 3.3 overs. Hamblin chipped in with 2-14 off four overs. Kangaroo Flat opener Chris Barber ensured there'd be no miracle comeback by the Bulldogs when he found the boundary with the first three deliveries he faced. Barber raced to 38 off just 22 balls, while, fittingly, it was Dylan Klemm (20 off 17 balls) who capped a big night by hitting the winning runs with a six. The Roos now prepare to face Bendigo United in the grand final. It's the second time the two sides have met in a T20 grand final. Bendigo United defeated Kangaroo Flat by 42 runs in the 2016-17 T20 decider. Bendigo United last played in a T20 grand final in 2017-18 when the Redbacks lost to White Hills. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/49459185-0c3d-46dc-ab74-e00e6cc7e710.JPG/r0_125_5568_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg