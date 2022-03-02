Sally Pearson inspires Maryborough's next generation of track and field stars

news, local-news, sally pearson, little athletics, coles, maryborough, gold medallist, oam

There's nothing Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson OAM enjoys more than getting back to the grassroots of athletics. Pearson, who is a Coles Athletics Ambassador, visited the next generation of aspiring athletes in Maryborough. The 2012 London 100m hurdles gold medallist spoke to the Maryborough Little Athletics participants about her journey to being a world champion and also gave an insight into what it takes to compete at an elite level - both on and off the track. "It has been great to see little athletics continue to grow over the years," Pearson said. "There are so many more avenues for kids to pursue and information out there to help them be their best. "Especially when it comes to nutrition and healthy eating tips to ensure we live healthy lives." Athletics news: Pearson's journey started as a junior at Little Athletics Helensvale on the Gold Coast before she would go on to take the world by storm in 100m hurdles - winning gold at numerous world championships, Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Returning to the grassroots of athletics is always a humble reminder on how much she has achieved throughout her career. "It always brings back plenty of great memories of when I was at Little Athletics," Pearson said. "You just never know who you could be standing in front of - they could be the next Olympic gold medallist. "It's inspiring to know that any one of the kids could be the country's next champion." Pearson had humble beginnings growing up on the Gold Coast, but from a very young age she had set herself the goal of competing at the highest level. "I always knew I was fast therefore sprinting and jumping was a good fit for myself. "I had the determination and motivation to do my best and I am very glad I stuck with it. "I am very pleased with my whole career and my biggest achievement is knowing I always put in my best effort every time and stepped out onto the track." Now retired, Pearson is now focused on coaching and mentoring the next generation of Australian track and field stars. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

