Chain reaction: two riders hospitalised in Junortoun triple motorbike crash

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a triple motorbike accident that saw two people hospitalised with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 2.50pm, three motorbike riders were heading outbound on McIvor Road towards Junortoun when one of the riders collided with the other two. Senior Constable Mick McCrann said a 57 year old male was being interviewed by police. OTHER NEWS: Man airlifted after car crashed at height of Harcourt North fire "He has been drug and alcohol tested and at this stage the roadside oral fluid tests were clear," he said. Air ambulance were initially called to the scene as one of the riders - a man in his 40's - suffered severe lacerations to his face and upper body and was falling in and out of consciousness. "However, he was only out for about two minutes so he was taken by road ambulance to Bendigo Health," Mr McCrann said. "The injuries appeared to be due to the style of helmet he was wearing, while open faced helmets are legal they don't protect your face." OTHER NEWS: Victorian COVID cases drop slightly The man was taken to Bendigo Health in a serious but non life threatening condition. The second casualty, a man in his 30's, was also taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition with lower body injuries. The McIvor Road and Somerset Park Drive intersection was closed for about an hour before reopening at approximately 4pm. Anyone with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/db9e36a4-3413-46fa-bcdd-98fdfff574c0.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg