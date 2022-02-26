How we're celebrating Bendigo's Drag Queens

news, local-news, bendigo, drag, queen, exhibit, fierce

BENDIGO's fiercest Drag Queens are being celebrated in a new Living Arts Space exhibition, as the council hopes to capture their creativity, passion and frivolity. Fierce: Drag Queens of Bendigo is a free exhibition, bringing together a collection of stunning costumes and accessories from local drag queens. Leather jackets and fabulous bright dresses are draped across mannequins in the gallery, as mirrors are adorned with lipstick and jewels. OTHER NEWS: Victorian COVID cases drop slightly Visitor services manager Jemma Docherty said the exhibition was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the creativity and artistry of performing drag queens in Greater Bendigo. "The City of Greater Bendigo would like to thank the artists for contributing such a fantastic collection to the exhibition," Ms Docherty. "The exhibition is part of Bendigo Pride Festival's exciting program which celebrates, explores and promotes diversity and inclusion with particular focus on LGBTIQA+ communities and people. "Greater Bendigo is an inclusive and welcoming city and this exhibition builds on the City's wider acknowledgement and support for the LGBTQIA+ communities. "Fierce allows people to truly appreciate the time, detailed skill and creativity required to make each costume piece and the accessories that go with them. OTHER NEWS: Man airlifted after car crashed at height of Harcourt North fire "Most of the costumes for the exhibition are made by the performers themselves and are displayed to provide a 360-degree view of the outfits and accessories worn." Fierce is free to attend and open until Sunday April 24, 2022. The Living Arts Space is in the Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall. Open 9am to 5pm daily (except Christmas Day). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/a3120c22-d0d4-47ee-9c64-128b87e67b0f.jpg/r0_224_4499_2766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg