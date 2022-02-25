news, local-news,

Bendigo artists will give the public access to their private workshops when Bendigo Open Studios returns in March. After a successful debut last year, when 28 artists threw open their studios, organiser Ian Dodd said 32 artists were preparing for the three-day event. "This is a chance for people to be aware how many artists have got in Bendigo," he said. More news: CFA crews to stay overnight and monitor Harcourt North fire scene "Such a wide variety of work is done. It's a good chance see artists in their studios, see what they do and how they go about it. People will be able to talk to artists and hopefully it opens up the art world up for people and inspires new young creatives to get involved. "We have got 32 artists at about 26 sites. The event is already growing and we're keen to keep it going and make it a yearly thing for people to look forward to." Mr Dodd, who moved from NSW to Victoria just before coronavirus hit, is sculptor who initially taught himself painting before studying sculpture and working with stone and wood. Read more: Five-tonne set installed at Ulumbarra for Melbourne Opera's Die Walkure He said there had been good support for the event. "Artists are very insular people, we do our own thing in our studios and workshops," he said. "We do what we can selling through through galleries or online. "We were pinching pennies there for last 11 months, it takes a year put this together and it's only on for three days. "Last month a couple of sponsors put their hand up and we have support from the council. Bendigo Bank, is giving us some space for a pre-show art display in Mitchell Street which is where the launch night. That all helps. "We are also holding a sneak peek at the Old Church on Hill on Sunday from 10am to 4pm with five artists doing demonstrations on the hour, every hour. It gives people chance to be enthused and get a map for the Open Studios."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/8f15fc91-31ed-401e-8dd0-78bc24b5584f.jpg/r806_407_4032_2230_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg