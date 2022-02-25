news, local-news,

Stage crew at Ulumbarra have helped install a five-tonne set for Melbourne Opera's performance of Die Walkure on Sunday. The set of the Melbourne Opera concert raises up during the show with the area underneath the stage reinforced to take the weight. Die Walkure is Melbourne Opera current show. In 2023, the opera will bring the complete Ring Cycle by Richard Wagner (which includes Die Walkure) to Bendigo - a four-part, 16-hour opera that takes days to perform. Melbourne Opera director Greg Hocking said Ulumbarra is one of best facilities for large scale operas. Read more: "(Ulumbarra is) 90 minutes from Melbourne, it has got great facilities and we are really excited. The theatre and council are right behind us," he said. "The whole set moves up and down - vertically and horizontally. It is a five-ton set and we have had to reinforce the stage." Die Walkure is on from 2pm on Sunday at Ulumbarra. Visit www.gotix.com.au for tickets.

