Round 13 Bendigo District Cricket Association preview

sport, cricket, bdca, round 13, preview, bendigo, district, cricket, association

12.30pm Saturday at Scott Street. Two sides both coming off wins last week lock horns in what should be a far more competitive clash than their round four meeting when Bendigo belted a severely undermanned White Hills by 10 wickets. Bendigo has fought its way into the top four and is gaining valuable experience in clutch situations having both won (vs Sandhurst) and lost (vs Golden Square) games that have been decided on either the last or second-last ball of the match the past fortnight. Having spent the season fighting to claw their way into the top four, now that they are there the challenge at hand for the Goers is to maintain it over the final four games, while this match at home presents a chance for the ninth-placed Demons to still show they can impact the season by putting a spanner in the works of a finals aspirant. Last time - Bendigo 0-146 def White Hills 8-145 at Atkins Street. Tip - Bendigo. THE TEAMS: WHITE HILLS - Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Xavier Dunham, Lincoln Jacobs, Gavin Bowles, Jayden Sheean, Rhys Irwin, Oliver Geary, Nicholas Wharton, Kyle Patten, Samuel Lowes, Nicholas Wallace BENDIGO - Nathan Fitzpatrick (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Matthew Gray, Craig Pearce, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Waugh George Selection night - weekend cricket teams 12.30pm Saturday at Weeroona Oval. Three big ins for Kangaroo Flat with captain Chris Barber, Dylan Klemm - who has just surpassed 1000 career runs and 100 first XI wickets - and Jake Klemm all returning to the side that beat Golden Square last week. The surging Roos certainly look to be hitting their straps having closed to within one game of the top four following their disastrous 1-5 start to the season. While the Roos are on the move, the Dragons are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, but a positive in the past two weeks has been skipper Joel Murphy getting back into some good form at the top of the order with back-to-back scores of 67 against Bendigo and 48 against Huntly-North Epsom. Last time - Sandhurst 3-180 def Kangaroo Flat 8-179 at Dower Park. Tip - Kangaroo Flat. THE TEAMS: SANDHURST - Joel Murphy (c), Nathan Walsh, Shane Robinson, Ashley Gray, Dylan Gibson, Ben Leed, Anthony McMahon, Kendrick Hatton, Jasper Langley, Benjamin Evans, Ben Yarwood KANGAROO FLAT - Christopher Barber (c), Dylan Achison, Brent Hamblin, Cameron Salmon, Daniel Barber, Darcy Poulter, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Noah Cain, Jake Klemm, Dylan Klemm, Jake Wight BDCA RUN HOME: Which of Goers, Square, Hawks or Roos will snare fourth? 12.30pm Saturday at Wade Street. Plenty at stake for both sides in Saturday's match of the round at Wade Street. The third-placed Redbacks are in a jostle for the double chance with Strathfieldsaye, while the Bulldogs are sitting in fifth position and percentage outside the top four. Both sides have been in good form with the Redbacks 3-1 over their past four games, while the Bulldogs have stormed back into the season with four wins from their six games since the Christmas-New Year break. Last time - Bendigo United 6-182 def Golden Square 129 at Harry Trott Oval. Tip - Bendigo United. THE TEAMS: GOLDEN SQUARE -Liam Smith (c), Dylan Robinson, Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Callum Tibbett, Scott Trollope, Kayle Thompson, Benjamin Derrick, Jack Keating, Riley Hocking, Connor Miller BENDIGO UNITED - Clayton Holmes (c), Stephen Barrett, Ashley Younghusband, Jayden Templeton, Riley Treloar, Zane Keighran, Will Thrum, Thomas Starr, Wil Pinniger, Henry Edwards, Jake Thrum, Harrison Donegan Bendigo Addy BDCA Most Valuable Player Top 50 Rankings | ROUND 12 12.30pm Saturday at Canterbury Park. Can Eaglehawk regain its spark and record a much-needed steadying win, with the Hawks having now lost three in a row during which they have dropped from two games inside the top four to sixth position? There's a major inclusion for the Hawks in Russell Stockdale who, despite missing the past two games, is still both their leading run-scorer (376) and wicket-taker (19). The Hawks take on second-placed Strathfieldsaye, which will be on the rebound from a loss to Strathdale last week and is back in a tight tussle with Bendigo United for the double chance, with the Jets now just three points clear of the chasing Redbacks. Last time - Strathfieldsaye 9-158 def Eaglehawk 136 at Tannery Lane. Tip - Strathfieldsaye. THE TEAMS: EAGLEHAWK - Nicholas Farley (c), Jeremy Brown, Joshua Williams, Aaron Monro, Anthony West, Nash Viney, Benjamin Williams, Tain Piercy, Angus Chisholm, Brendan Archbold, Russell Stockdale STRATHFIELDSAYE - Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Callum McCarty, Campbell Love, Abe Sheahan, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith 12.30pm Saturday at Strauch Reserve. Would take a huge turnaround in form for the the Power to take it right up to the flag favourite Suns after being skittled for just 51 in a heavy loss to White Hills last week. In what's a clash of top versus bottom, the visiting Suns should be far too strong, but with the Power blooding so many young players this season, it's an opportunity for them to get a close-up look at how the competition's best goes about it with bat and ball. Last time - Strathdale-Maristians 223 def Huntly-North Epsom 201 at Bell Oval. Tip - Strathdale-Maristians. THE TEAMS: STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Cameron Taylor (c), Grant Waldron, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck ....................................................................... MEANWHILE, Miggy Podosky and his Philippines team have finished eighth in their pool of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup global qualifying tournament in Oman. The Philippines (8-109) lost to Germany (1-115) in their 7th v 8th playoff match on Thursday night, with Podosky making 20 off 15 with the bat and taking 0-27 off four overs with the ball. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/195b0fa0-e240-46de-bbd4-8266087b5464.JPG/r0_420_5568_3566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg