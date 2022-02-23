Bendigo Addy BDCA Most Valuable Player Top 50 Rankings | ROUND 12

sport, cricket, bendigo, addy, mvp, rankings, bdca, bendigodistrict, cricket, association

THE Bendigo Addy's Bendigo District Cricket Association Most Valuable Player rankings after 11 rounds. Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping. LAST WEEK'S RANKINGS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/69bb2f2b-8ed6-4e4c-919a-24aa87cf4a26.jpg/r52_0_1617_884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg