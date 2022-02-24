BDCA RUN HOME: Which of Goers, Square, Hawks or Roos will snare fourth?

sport, cricket, bdca, run, home, bendigo, district, cricket, association, goers

Bendigo Addy BDCA Most Valuable Player Top 50 Rankings | ROUND 12 WITH four rounds left in the Bendigo District Cricket Association season there look to be two key stories of intrigue to play out. The first is which of Strathfieldsaye (2nd) or Bendigo United (3rd) will join ladder-leader Strathdale-Maristians with the double chance? And which of Bendigo, Golden Square, Eaglehawk or Kangaroo Flat will snare the last berth in the finals? Entering the home stretch, here's the run home for each first XI team: Record - 66 pts, 1.20 NRR Form - WWWW Still to come: February 26 - v Huntly-North Epsom (a) March 5 - v Bendigo (h) March 6 - v Kangaroo Flat (a) March 12 - v Bendigo United (h) Opponents points - 126 Two games - plus a massive chunk of net run rate - clear on top of the ladder with four rounds to play, the Suns are headed for their third-consecutive pole position finish. Got the Suns winning all four of their remaining games in what will be a solid run into the finals given they play two current top four sides in Bendigo and Bendigo United, plus a resurgent Kangaroo Flat. Record - 54 pts, 0.25 NRR Form - LWWL Still to come: February 26 - v Eaglehawk (a) March 5 - v Huntly-North Epsom (h) March 6 - v Golden Square (a) March 12 - v Bendigo (h) Opponents points - 117 Have a three-game buffer inside the top four and a favourable run home with none of the Jets' remaining four opponents any higher than fourth on the ladder. Win all four of their matches to come and the Jets will have the double chance come finals, while three wins may well prove enough to keep hold of second spot. Record - 51 pts, 0.75 NRR Form - WLWW Still to come: February 26 - v Golden Square (a) March 5 - v Sandhurst (h) March 6 - v White Hills (a) March 12 - v Strathdale-Maristians (a) Opponents points - 144 The Redbacks are on their way back to the finals for the first time since 2016-17 - but will it be with the safety net of the double chance? To put it simply, the Redbacks need to win one more game than Strathfieldsaye if they are to leap the Jets into second position. Will start warm favourites in their next three games, but will face a major hurdle in their push for second spot in their final match against Strathdale. BDCA T20: Brutal Suns humiliate Bendigo, Square eyes grand final berth Record - 36 pts, 0.16 NRR Form - WLWL Still to come: February 26 - v White Hills (a) March 5 - v Strathdale-Maristians (h) March 6 - v Huntly-North Epsom (h) March 12 - v Strathfieldsaye (a) Opponents points - 147 Fourth spot has been somewhat of a hot potato in recent weeks, with Golden Square and Eaglehawk both holding it and then dropping it, and now Bendigo has grabbed it. In what's a tight race, the Goers are only one game clear of seventh spot, so still have the job in front of them to lock up a finals berth. Got a mixed run on the way home, with games against two of the bottom three sides, but also the top two teams in the Suns and Jets. If they could conjure three wins they should hold their spot in the four. Record - 36 pts, -0.05 NRR Form - LWWL Still to come: February 26 - v Bendigo United (h) March 5 - v Eaglehawk (a) March 6 - v Strathfieldsaye (h) March 12 - v Sandhurst (h) Opponents points - 165 Lost their spot in the top four after last week's defeat to Kangaroo Flat. Couple of tough assignments still to come against Bendigo United and Strathfieldsaye - both of which are away - while the Bulldogs' clash against Eaglehawk on March 5 will be huge for the finals prospects of both sides. Have a 1-3 record this season against their remaining four opponents, so not going to be easy for the Bulldogs from here. Record - 36 pts, -0.10 NRR Form - LLLW Still to come: February 26 - v Strathfieldsaye (h) March 5 - v Golden Square (h) March 6 - v Sandhurst (a) March 12 - v White Hills (h) Opponents points - 132 The Hawks are on the slide having lost three games in a row to go from sitting two games clear inside the top four to now on the outside looking in from sixth position. Gets no easier this week against second-placed Strathfieldsaye before the previously-mentioned crunch game with Golden Square on March 5. If the Hawks can get back to their early-season form they have enough winnable games on the way home to climb back into the four, but at the moment that's a big "if". Record - 30 pts, -0.21 NRR Form - WWLW Still to come: February 26 - v Sandhurst (a) March 5 - v White Hills (h) March 6 - v Strathdale-Maristians (h) March 12 - v Huntly-North Epsom (a) Opponents points - 117 The Roos may be in seventh position and a game outside the top four, but they are lurking dangerously. Having been 1-5 at the Christmas break, the Roos have gone 4-2 since the resumption of the season and only play one top-four opponent from here - albeit the BDCA's toughest challenge in Strathdale on March 6. In the awkward position of having to rely on other results falling their way, while taking care of business at their end. Record - 24 pts, -0.66 NRR Form - LLLL Still to come: February 26 - v Kangaroo Flat (h) March 5 - v Bendigo United (a) March 6 - v Eaglehawk (h) March 12 - v Golden Square (a) Opponents points - 153 The new year hasn't been kind to the Dragons having lost all six of their games since the resumption. Only top-four side they play from here is Bendigo United, while they can still have a say on the finals fortunes of each of Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk and Golden Square. Record - 18 pts, -0.54 NRR Form - WLLW Still to come: February 26 - v Bendigo (h) March 5 - v Kangaroo Flat (a) March 6 - v Bendigo United (h) March 12 - v Eaglehawk (a) Opponents points - 153 The Demons just haven't been able to build any momentum through the season following their 0-2 start. That record is now at 3-9 ahead of a final four games against opponents they are yet to beat this season. But like Sandhurst, can still play a role in shaping the run to the finals for three of the fourth-place contenders in Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat and Eaglehawk. Record - 9 pts, -0.81 NRR Form - LWLL Still to come: February 26 - v Strathdale-Maristians (h) March 5 - v Strathfieldsaye (a) March 6 - v Bendigo (a) March 12 - v Kangaroo Flat (h) Opponents points - 186 No let-up for the Power, who with just one win on the board look headed for the wooden spoon and still have to play three top-four sides in their last four games. 1. Strathdale-Maristians - 90 2. Strathfieldsaye - 78 3. Bendigo United - 69 4. Bendigo - 48 5. Golden Square - 48 6. Eaglehawk - 48 7. Kangaroo Flat - 48 8. Sandhurst - 24 9. White Hills - 18 10. Huntly-North Epsom - 9 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/f7bd6d0f-84d0-42e8-a0c4-a7f5b7ff367d.jpg/r87_130_3155_1863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg