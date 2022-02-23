BDCA T20: Brutal Suns humiliate Bendigo, Square eyes grand final berth

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, T20, twenty

Strathdale-Maristians' top-order produced one of the most remarkable hitting displays in BDCA Twenty20 history on Wednesday night. Chasing 126 to defeat Bendigo at Canterbury Park, the Suns reached the target in just 7.5 overs. Andrew Chalkley started the assasination before Jack Neylon and Sam Johnston finished the job. Chalkley, the Suns' marquee player, hit Kyle Humphrys for 18 runs off the opening over of the innings, including two sixes. Chalkley and fellow opener Daniel Clohesy added 51 off 22 balls before Chalkley was caught behind for 38 off 17 balls. Clohesy fell a short time later for 17 off eight balls, but that only caused more pain for the Goers. From 2-59 off 4.3 overs, Neylon and Johnston added 73 off 21 deliveries. Read more: Young gun Roberts relishes opportunity to learn from world golf star Neylon finished 38 not out off 13 balls, while Johnston was 30 not out off nine balls. Left-hander Johnston completed the rout by hitting spinner Craig Pearce for four-straight boundaries. The final eight deliveries of the innings were 6, 6, 6, 0, 4, 4, 4, 4. Neylon hit spinner Jack Tobin for three-consecutive sixes over mid-wicket. In total, the Suns hit eight fours and 10 sixes in just 47 balls. Earlier in the evening, Cam Taylor took 3-26, Jack Pysing picked up 2-22, while James Schischka (1-12) and James Barri (1-16) bowled tightly to help restrict the Goers to 7-125 from 20 overs. Xavier Ryan was the pick of the Bendigo batters, making 42 off 40 balls, while marquee player Nikhil Pottabathini made 25 off 18 balls. Read more: Bendigo Addy BDCA player rankings The victory keeps the Suns grand final hopes alive ahead of Thursday night's final pool two clash between Bendigo United and Huntly-North Epsom at the QEO. The Redbacks need to win to join the Suns on points. If they do, the grand final position will be determined by net run rate. The sizable increase to Strathdale's net run rate on Wednesday night puts pressure on the Redbacks to win in good fashion. Meanwhile, Golden Square moved one step closer to securing the grand final berth from pool one after it thrashed White Hills at the QEO. The Bulldogs posted 7-141 from their 20 overs thanks to a fine 55 from 41 balls from Riley Hocking. Read more: Maryborough under-18s back on the park The right-hander hit six fours and two sixes and was involved in partnerships of 40 with Matt Christie (34 off 34 balls) and 48 with Kayle Thompson (17 off 16 balls). White Hills never looked like challenging the Dogs' total after it lost three wickets - Brayden Stepien (1), Rhys Irwin (8) and Ollie Geary (6) - inside the first four overs. The Demons dawdled their way to all out 87 off the the final ball of the innings - skipper Mitch Winter-Irving top-scored with 18. Liam Smith took 3-8 off four overs for the Dogs, Connor Miller picked up 3-20, while T20 skipper Scott Trollope (2-26) claimed the prized-scalp of Stepien. Top spot in pool one will be determined by next Wednesday's final regular season match between Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat at the QEO. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/3da90d79-45c0-41bf-b193-ecb6920b7196.jpg/r450_0_5223_2697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg