Bendigo Basketball celebrates Junior Country Championship success

There's no doubt that it was a very big weekend for Basketball in Bendigo. Hundreds of rising stars from across regional Victoria descended on the Bendigo Stadium for the Junior Country Championships which saw all four Braves teams make it to the final stage of the two-day tournament. Bendigo Basketball Association president Martin Spottiswood said the entire weekend was a success both on and off the court. "Our association and the Bendigo Stadium Limited couldn't be any happier with the way the whole tournament was run," he said. "Basketball Victoria ran the weekend which we provided the support and infrastructure to make it happen. "After both the Bendigo Junior Classic in January and now this event - it shows we're back on the map and enjoying basketball again. "The vibe among the community is that we're all excited and enthusiastic to be back playing again at an elite level." Read more: Bendigo Braves under-16 boys crowned country champions Players from 26 regional Victorian associations attended the tournament with a highlight being the Braves U16 boys division one team winning the grand final. The under-18 boys qualified for the grand final, but went down to Geelong United 55-36. The under-16 girls bowed out in the semi-finals, suffering a close three-point loss to eventual champions Korumburra. Zara Daykin (11 points) led the way for the Braves in the semi-final. The under-18 girls were eliminated by Warrnambool in the quarter-finals. Spottiswood said the association couldn't be prouder of the all teams' efforts. "They made themselves and the club proud." Looking ahead to the rest of the year there's plenty on the Bendigo Basketball calendar. "We're now getting through the remainder of the Bendigo Spirit program and our Youth League and Big V teams are preparing for their seasons which start mid-March," Spottiswood said. "Then the next highlight for Bendigo will be the start of the 2022 NBL1 season." Two-time National Basketball League championship winner Stephen Black was named as the new coach of the Bendigo Braves NBL1 men's program. The women's team will be coached by Mark Alabakov. Spottiswood said the association eagerly awaited the start of the season which tips off in April. Braves start the season on the road for a clash against Keilor Thunder. The Braves' first home game will come the following week when they host a double header at the Bendigo Stadium starting with the Geelong Supercats followed by arch rival Ballarat Miners the next day. More basketball: Daniels shines in Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

