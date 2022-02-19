Daniels shines in Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend

sport, local-sport, Daniels, basketball, bendigo, NBA, All-Star, Dyson

Dyson Daniels further enhanced his NBA Draft prospects with a polished performance in front of the basketball world on Saturday (AEDT). The former Bendigo Braves guard didn't look out of place in the Rising Stars Challenge at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. The 18-year-old was part of the Team Barry squad which won the title, defeating Team Isaiah 25-20 in the final. Daniels was one of four G-League Ignite players selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge, which featured the best rookies and second-season players in the NBA, including Australia's Josh Giddey and NBA Draft number one picks Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham. Daniels' Team Barry squad, which was coached by NBA legend Rick Barry, featured NBA Rookie of the Year favourite Evan Mobley and Cunningham. "There's a lot of great players out there and just the physicality of it - it was still very physical out there - so I'm gonna have to go get in the weight room to get stronger," Daniels told NBA.com after the Challenge. "The pace of going up-and-down, and guarding one-on-one is definitely something I'm not used to that extent, but it was good for me just to learn how to get better." Read more: Family celebrates Dyson's selection for Rising Stars Challenge The opening matches were first to 50 points, with Team Barry edging out Team Payton 50-48 to advance to the final. Daniels scored four points and had two rebounds and two assists in the opening game. Barry was so impressed by Daniels' play that he elevated the teenager into the starting five for the final. Daniels didn't disappoint, scoring four points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots as Team Barry won the race to 25 points. While the two matches were exhibition games, Daniels' defence and athleticism showed he has what it takes to make it at the next level. After the festivities in Cleveland, Daniels returns to G-League Ignite duties. Daniels is widely tipped to be a first-round selection in June's NBA Draft. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/944c566d-c0ce-4148-81e9-bc9ee256044d.png/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg