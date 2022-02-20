Bendigo Braves under-16 boys crowned country champions

sport, local-sport, basketball, bendigo, Braves, junior, country, champions

The Bendigo Braves under-16 boys won a thrilling Basketball Victoria Junior Country Championships final on Sunday. Double overtime was needed to separate the Braves and a gallant Macedon Ranges side. Led by Dash Daniels and Seth Anderson, the Braves won the final 68-64 on their home court at Bendigo Stadium. The Braves led by as many as 15 points in regulation and trailed by four points in the first period of overtime before icing the game from the free throw line in the second period of overtime. Daniels scored 22 points and Anderson added 18 points, with both players outstanding under extreme pressure from the free throw line. Cooper Cunnington (nine points) made a crucial three-point play for the Braves in the dying stages to help clinch victory. Macedon's Will Hanegraaf was outstanding, scoring a game-high 33 points before fouling out in overtime. Read more: Dyson Daniels shines on NBA stage The Braves went into the final as underdogs after Macedon went through the tournament with a 5-0 record and an average winning margin of 20 points. The Braves rallied from a preliminary round defeat on Saturday to produce their best basketball during Sunday's finals series. The under-16 boys were the only Braves' team to win a premiership. The under-18 boys qualified for the grand final, but went down to Geelong United 55-36. Malik Gordon (11 points) and Lachlan Somerville (10 points) were best for the Braves in the under-18 boys grand final. The under-16 girls bowed out in the semi-finals, suffering a close three-point loss to eventual champions Korumburra. Zara Daykin (11 points) led the way for the Braves in the semi-final. The under-18 girls were eliminated by Warrnambool in the quarter-finals. The Braves lost 43-39, with Lavinia Cox (11 points) the best player at the offensive end. Sale Sonics were convincing winners of the under-18 girls division. The two-day carnival brought together the premier under-16 and under-18 basketballers from across country Victoria. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

