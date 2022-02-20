Borough, Diggers enhance pennant bowls title prospects

sport, local-sport, bowls, Bendigo, pennant, premier, eaglehawk, South Bendigo

Eaglehawk and South Bendigo were the big winners in round 15 of Bendigo Premier Weekend Pennant. The Borough all but locked up a top-two berth for the finals by defeating fellow contender Kangaroo Flat by six shots, while reigning premier South Bendigo moved back into the top four thanks to its six-shot win over Bendigo East. Eaglehawk's victory over the third-placed Roos was a confidence-booster one month out from the finals. The match was tight all day, but it was the Hawks who played best down the stretch. Borough skipper Marc Smith had to be at his best to down Roos' veteran Barry Anset 25-21. Brayden Byrne scored an impressive 21-16 win over Cameron Wilson, while Dean Carter edged out Cameron Keenan 19-18. Read more: Bendigo cricketer strikes for the Philippines in World Cup qualifier Read more: Dyson Daniels shines on the NBA stage The only winning skipper for the Roos was David Keenan, who defeated Darren Burgess 21-17. South Bendigo's crucial win over Bendigo East was built around a dominant performance from Brad Holland. The Diggers' only winning rink was Holland's 27-12 thumping of Greg Podesta. That 15-shot margin was enough to get South Bendigo the points and dump the Beasties from the top four. South's Luke Hoskin and East's Aaron Tomkins played out a thrilling 17-17 draw, Max Rowley went down 20-15 to an in-form Ian Ross, while Daryl Rowley lost 21-17 to Josh Moloney. The final two matches of the round involved teams who won't play in the finals. Golden Square defeated Castlemaine 77-75 in a thriller, while Inglewood defeated Bendigo 78-70. DIVISION ONE Inglewood 78 d Bendigo 70 - M. McLean 18 d J. Matthews 13, L. Kelly 20 d L. Harris 15, R. Day 19 d M. Anderson 17, G. Jackson 21 lt A. Brown 25. Castlemaine 75 lt Golden Square 77 - L. Darroch 19 d D. Cheeseman 17, P. Brain 11 lt L. Bowland 19, G. Brain 25 d J. Berry 24, R. Phillips 20 d G. Conforti 17. Kangaroo Flat 76 lt Eaglehawk 82 - C. Keenan 18 lt D. Carter 19, C. Wilson 16 lt B. Byrne 21, B. Anset 21 lt M. Smith 25, D. Keenan 21 d D. Burgess 17. South Bendigo 76 d Bendigo East 70 - B. Holland 27 d G. Podesta 12, L. Hoskin 17 dr A. Tomkins 17, M. Rowley 15 lt I. Ross 20, D. Rowley 17 lt J. Moloney 21. Ladder - Moama 178, Eaglehawk 166, Kangaroo Flat 137, South Bendigo 128, Bendigo East 127, Golden Square 101, Inglewood 98, Castlemaine 78, Bendigo 67. DIVISION TWO White Hills 96 d Bendigo 64, Marong 91 d Kangaroo Flat 72, Strathfieldsaye 104 d Harcourt 55, Eaglehawk 99 d Bendigo East 57. Ladder - Kangaroo Flat 151, Marong 139, Bendigo East 132, White Hills 118, Strathfieldsaye 99, Eaglehawk 96, Bendigo 67, Harcourt 62. DIVISION THREE South Bendigo 89 d Heathcote 77, Bendigo 64 lt Golden Square 89, North Bendigo 89 d Strathfieldsaye 60, Serpentine 70 lt Bendigo East 88. Ladder - South Bendigo 185, Golden Square 152, Bendigo East 148, Heathcote 110, North Bendigo 102, Strathfieldsaye 67, Serpentine 63, Bendigo 37. DIVISION FOUR Kangaroo Flat 81 d Woodbury 76, Castlemaine 80 d South Bendigo 77, Bendigo East 87 d White Hills 77, Golden Square 78 lt Marong 91. Ladder - Kangaroo Flat 150, Castlemaine 146, Marong 122, South Bendigo 106, Golden Square 100, Woodbury 84, Bendigo East 79, White Hills 77. DIVISION FIVE Calivil 114 d Castlemaine 47, Marong 83 d Inglewood 60, Dingee 83 d Campbell's Creek 71, Eaglehawk 72 dr Kangaroo Flat 72. Ladder - Kangaroo Flat 161, Eaglehawk 158, Dingee 110, Marong 110, Calivil 93, Campbell's Creek 84, Castlemaine 82, Inglewood 66. DIVISION SIX Kangaroo Flat 88 d Eaglehawk 63, Bendigo 81 d South Bendigo 80, Woodbury 70 lt Strathfieldsaye 80, Harcourt 88 d Bridgewater 57. Ladder - Strathfieldsaye 145, Kangaroo Flat 142, Bendigo 120, South Bendigo 114, Harcourt 109, Woodbury 99, Eaglehawk 82, Bridgewater 53. DIVISION SEVEN South Bendigo 52 lt Kangaroo Flat 71, Heathcote 47 lt Bendigo VRI 66, Strathfieldsaye 45 lt Bendigo East 59, Golden Square 70 d White Hills 48. Ladder - Bendigo VRI 155, Golden Square 151, Kangaroo Flat 124, Bendigo East 112, White Hills 99, South Bendigo 85, Heathcote 42, Strathfieldsaye 0. DIVISION EIGHT White Hills 38 lt Golden Square 61, Kangaroo Flat 53 lt Woodbury 57, North Bendigo 74 d Marong 49. Ladder - North Bendigo 141, Golden Square 106, Kangaroo Flat 80, Harcourt 80, Woodbury 74, White Hills 65, Marong 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/965ece3d-b0ad-472d-b018-da294092ac88.JPG/r0_240_5198_3177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg