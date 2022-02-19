Podosky strikes for Philippines in T20 World Cup qualifier

sport, cricket, Podosky, cricket, Philippines, ICC, T20, World Cup

Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky claimed his first wicket at international level for the Philippines at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifier tournament in Oman. The right-arm paceman was his side's best bowler in Saturday's loss to Nepal. Podosky bowled first change and claimed the wicket of Nepal number three Kushal Malla caught for 12. Podosky finished with figures of four overs 1-33 in Nepal's big score of 3-218. With the willow, Podosky batted at number seven and made nine off 12 balls, including one boundary, as Philippines scrambled to 8-82 off 20 overs. The Philippines have a 0-2 record after losing to Canada in their opening match on Friday night. Podosky had the best economy rate for his side in Canada's big score of 1-216. Podosky took the new ball and had figures of 0-32 off his four overs. Batting at number seven, Podosky made six not out off six balls in a team total of 5-98. With two defeats from two games the Philippines won't qualify for the next qualifying stage of the T20 World Cup. The Phililippines' final match of the tournament is against host nation Oman on Monday night (AEDT). Read more: Podosky dares to dream of World Cup

