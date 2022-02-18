news, local-news,

FOUR years of work transforming the 1870s Webb and Co building into 15 apartments is complete with inspections now open to the public. Williams Real Estate Bendigo director Bill Williams welcomed about 70 people through the apartments at an opening on Thursday. "We wanted to open to general public to show (the apartments) are completed," he said. "It's been a long process but they are now complete and for sale. Read more: Feedback sought on City of Greater Bendigo draft early years infrastructure strategy "People were very surprised at the quality and views from the windows. How they have come up is a feature with the exposed brick and black trim." Mr Williams has been involved in the Webb and Co transformation since the beginning. "It was first discussed about four years ago, then the building was sold 12 months ago to new developers and they've completed (the build)," he said. "It's a building that hasn't been alive for eight years. I've been leaving the lights on to show a building, that is 150 years old, is being revitalised. To have such big historical building in town (doing nothing) was a waste." Apartment prices range from $465,000 to $695,000 with two premium apartments offering views of Williamson and Queen streets while others can view the cathedrals. Read more: Hot bat summer: how Rosalind Parks' flying-foxes have fared this year "We already have three under offer and have sold the shop (on the ground floor)," Mr Williams said. "All indications are pretty positive that we will be able to sell them pretty quickly. "There is interest, not only from local buyers but from a lady in Sydney who is affiliated with Bendigo and Melbourne people who are looking to move back or invest." The Webb and Co apartments are open for inspection on Saturday, February 19 from midday to 2pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/9022c7ce-5313-41e2-a732-287a953da635.jpg/r0_410_6819_4263_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg