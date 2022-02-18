news, local-news,

NEW and up-and-coming comedians will put on their best five minutes of jokes at the RAW Comedy Bendigo heat in March. The RAW Comedy competition is Australia's biggest comedy event and has paved the way to stardom for comics such as Hannah Gadsby, Ronny Chieng and Luke McGregor. Bendigo comic Luke Morris is organising the Bendigo heats at Piano Bar on March 11. Read more: Hot bat summer: how Rosalind Parks' flying-foxes have fared this year "The comedy scene in Bendigo has been strong for a while but a few locals have had their go, so one of ideas in having this competition now is to draw in new blood and get new people having a go because the opportunity is there," he said. "I like the idea that it's open to pretty much anyone. I started comedy when I was in my mid-30s. From there I have done gigs overseas, produced solo shows at comedy festivals and helped produce the Bendigo comedy festival. "I have no records that RAW Comedy has been here before. You used to have to drive Melbourne, Ballarat or Geelong when they had RAW heats." Comics will present five minutes of original material in an effort to impress judges. "It's probably not as hard as people think but it's still not easy," Morris said. "You have to tell a story only you can tell, have a routine that only you can tell. "There are music music comedians, sketches, one liners and story tellers. If you tell something unique to you, that stands out. You can go out and impersonate Dave Hughes or Lano and Woodley, and it might be funny, but being funny and uniquely you - that's golden." Read more: The winner of the Bendigo heats will go to Melbourne for the semi final where they have the chance to reach the grand final. "We only put one person from Bendigo into the semi final, so it is limited but we are trying to fill it up with Bendigo folk," Morris said. "Judges will look at criteria including is the material well written, did the performer engage the audience and, most importantly, do the audience connect and laugh? "I have judged RAW heats before and once, between two stand outs, it came down to counting laughs and that the audience enjoyed one act slightly more." The RAW Comedy Bendigo heats are on at Piano Bar on March 11 from 7pm. Tickets cost $15 but entry is free for performers. To enter the competition visit the the RAW Comedy website.

