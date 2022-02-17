news, local-news, news, maldon, castlemaine, victorian goldfields railway, restored, carriage, ACHERON

Victorian Goldfields Railway has launched its latest restored carriage ACHERON, at an event in Castlemaine. Named after the Acheron River in central Victoria, the carriage is nearly 100 years old and was originally purpose-built as a sleeping carriage. Now, having undergone almost five years of restoration by the VGR team, the stunning first class carriage will be used to carry passengers between Castlemaine and Maldon in style. More news: Hot bat summer: how Rosalind Parks' flying foxes have fared this year VGR president Steve Strangward said after the launch event on February 16, the team hoped this new look would bring visitors from all over. "These plans have been in the works for a number of years and we're excited to see ACHERON looking as beautiful as ever," he said. "We've managed to restore the carriage to the best of our abilities, looking almost exactly the way it did all those years ago. "We wouldn't have been able to finish this carriage off without the amazing support from our communities." Other stories: Costing nearly $70,000 for the full restoration, ACHERON's design and décor has remained faithful to the branch-line railway era - with passengers expected to fall in love with the gorgeous carriage as soon as it re-enters traffic in mid-February - just like it's much-loved first-class sister carriage, Tambo. ACHERON has been placed on the once extensive branch-line railway system that served rural Victoria from around 1880 through to the 1970's in providing transport and communication to isolated regional areas. With the purpose to preserve and operate the Castlemaine and Maldon branch-line, the authentic steam heritage train linking the historic gold mining towns showcases stunning regional views and has proven to be a major tourism attraction for families and explorers alike. "We want to give passengers an authentic experience they will enjoy," Ms Strangward said. More news: Regional bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, government in exclusive negotiations "These new renovations will really help us add to the experience and we're excited to have this historic carriage back on the tracks." Offering exciting events and experiences all year round - from learning how to Drive a Train to the ultimate beer, food and steam train experience 'Ales On Rails' - the volunteer-run heritage railway encourages and enables visitors to see, hear and participate in an active steam railway from era's before them. With a vision to be a viable and vibrant, quality steam heritage railway for the community, the launch of the ACHERON carriage will contribute all this and more to the renowned Victorian Goldfields Railway as it encourages railway enthusiasts to visit the region and experience ACHERON for the first time. For more information, visit vgr.com.au/homepage.php Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/2175505e-2aaf-44d7-9656-7d5949ebcbc5.jpeg/r0_391_4032_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg