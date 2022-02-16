news, local-news, news, campaspe shire, land, redevlopment, northern victoria, Resi Ventures, melbourne

A Melbourne land developer has big plans for an 1000-lot area near Echuca after it successfully signed on recently. Resi Ventures has secured its largest ever land development agreement with the go ahead to take on the $284 million project earlier this week. The development will offer land off the Northern Highway ranging in size from 500m2 up to 1,000m2 with the first parcel comprising 530 lots. More news: Elective surgery to restart at Bendigo Health by the end of the month Resi Ventures co-founder Khurram Saeed said the deal signified the strength of the LDA, with landowners looking for alternative options to maximise their financial outcomes. "Our vision for Echuca is to create a master-planned community where people are proud to call it home," he said. "Working with landowners under an LDA is our core business, it gives them piece of mind by alleviating the risk. "They also benefit along the development journey by seeing their equity grow and reap the financial gains by sharing in the development profits." The 264-acre Echuca site has an enviable 1.2km of Northern Highway frontage, adjoins existing township and is minutes from central Echuca and near schools, sporting facilities and the area's main hospital. "We aim to have passive open and recreation spaces, a grand entrance and a sense of community are at the forefront of the design," Mr Saeed said. Other stories: "We look forward to delivering an estate and a lifestyle that people want to be part of." Campaspe Shire Council mayor Chrissy Weller said this would release much-needed land to the community. "This is exciting news for residents and the development sector with the release of new residential land highly awaited," she said. "The precinct will provide the next 40 years of residential land supply, enabling the development of 5,000 new dwellings and a new community of 14,000 residents." Resi Ventures is working closely with the Campaspe Shire Council to fast-track the PSP and the planning permit to relieve the supply pressure. The first land release is expected in late 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

