news, local-news,

8.45pm Two drivers have been charged following a two-vehicle collision in Strathdale on Monday afternoon. Bendigo Police said a blue Hyundai was waiting to turn right into Naranghi Drive when a silver Mazda crashed into its passenger side door. Police confirmed a 31-year-old woman driving the Mazda collided with the Hyundai after she had not seen the car and tried to avoid it. More news: One firefighter and one resident taken to hospital after fire burns down granny flat in Eaglehawk Her seven-year-old daughter, who was the passenger, was taken to Bendigo Hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash. The woman will be charged with careless driving. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old male, will also be charged for driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs following a oral fluid test. He along with the occupant, a 31-year-old woman were not injured during the incident. Earlier RESERVOIR Road is blocked in both directions after a crash on Monday afternoon. Paramedics are treating a number of people but no-one is trapped following the Strathdale crash, which happened before 4pm. The incident is taking place near the Naranghi Drive intersection. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/c3383707-43bd-41f3-a5ff-fbb88ceb7863.jpg/r156_0_2200_1155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg