AN initiative to boost levels of healthy eating and physical activity will be rolled out across the Loddon Campaspe region over the next six months. The Healthy Heart of Victoria initiative has announced a raft of new projects which will aim to improve the health outcomes of residents across the region. The initiative spans across six LGAs including the City of Greater Bendigo, Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Loddon, Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander Shires. The projects have been developed in conjunction with local stakeholders to help address the health needs of local communities. Healthy Heart of Victoria coordinator Alicia O'Brien said the new projects would expand upon the strong results Healthy Heart of Victoria has already delivered within the region over the past three years. "Healthy Heart of Victoria aims to improve health in the region by providing opportunities and creating spaces for residents to be more active and to eat well," she said. "The initiative has already delivered a significant number of local activation projects including healthy eating programs, installation and activation of lighting, signage, path connections, outdoor fitness equipment, and school kitchen garden programs since its inception. "We're looking forward to building on these programs to continue to promote health and wellbeing in the community." New healthy eating focused projects include, projects to improve local food environments, including a pilot project to create healthy and sustainable food and drink environments in sports clubs in Greater Bendigo, Campaspe and Macedon Ranges Shires. A health program which will include the roll out of The Good Foundation's Jamie Oliver's Ministry of Food online cooking course will be available across all LGA's in the region. Kitchen garden programs will be on the agenda in the Campaspe, Mount Alexander and Macedon Ranges Shires. Projects which will promote water consumption will be rolled out, including the installation of drinking water fountains in Central Goldfields, Loddon, Macedon Ranges and Campaspe Shires. A Café for a Day partnership with Bendigo Foodshare will also connect young people from Kangaroo Flat with local chefs. Participants will learn about healthy eating and retail and social skills through the preparation and operation of a pop-up café in Lansell Square Shopping Centre. New physical activity focused projects will also be part of the initiative, there will be upgrades to and installation of outdoor fitness equipment to provide further free outdoor physical activity options in Mount Alexander, Central Goldfields and Loddon Shires. Bike racks, seating and signage at outdoor spaces across all LGA's in the region will improve accessibility and increase use. An activation program across all LGA's in the region will be available for all levels and abilities to provide locals with long-term skills to increase their physical activity levels. The Castlemaine Skate Park precinct will also host bike and skate sessions to encourage physical activity and social interaction for young people. The wide range of Healthy Heart of Victoria activation projects would commence across the region from early 2022. Further updates and information will be provided as projects are underway.

