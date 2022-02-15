Colts United FC seeking coaches to help build the club's future

news, local-news,

Strathfieldsaye Colts United FC has big plans for the upcoming 2022 Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season. The club is on the lookout to boost its leadership ranks with a new senior men's and a youth coach set a strong pathway into the future. Colts United FC committee member Josh Sharp said finding a new coach to lead the senior men was a top priority for the club. "We are really making a strong push to find a coach for our senior men that will come on board and lead the team well into the future," he said. "We're after coaches who are passionate about the sport but also individuals who want to be part of our broader club community." Soccer news: The club is seeking driven coaches who have strong leadership and communication skills with an overall focus to lead the Colts to premiership-winning standards. The roles involve sharing soccer knowledge with a broad understanding on the importance of creating strong game plans to support the overall skill development for both the men's and women's senior teams. The club recently announced 11-season club veteran Bianca Cola (senior women) and Perrie Mitchell (assistant) as the women's coaching line up for 2022. In addition to strong skills on the pitch, the Colts are after coaches who are active behind the scenes to recruit new players for all age groups, liaise with members, sponsors, media and other parties to promote the overall club brand and values. The Colts were only able to field one senior men's team in 2021 (division two) and have an overall goal of having two in the future which they aspire to achieve through further recruitment of youth players. Sharp said having a large foundation of under-18 players was fundamental to fielding more senior teams in the future. "If we were able to have really strong youth numbers in place it would then lead to having more players to boost our senior ranks," he said. "What we are seeing happen at the moment is players leaving around the under-16 level as we recently haven't had an under-18 team to join." The club is on the lookout for around 10 more players to boost its youth numbers. No experience is necessary to play with the Colts as all coaching and skill development will be provided. Applications for the senior men's coach role that clearly outlines appropriate qualifications and experience should be submitted to the SCUFC president at president@coltsunitedfc.com.au Meanwhile, anyone interested in playing with the colts across any age level should contact recruits@coltsunitedfc.com.au. Key differences for the 2022 BASL season include a major overall of the competition structure with the aim to build foundations for significant future growth. Being introduced is a two-tier structure for its men's and women's competitions, which have been renamed to reflect the broader central Victorian region and not just its Bendigo origins. To attract new teams and increase overall participation, the league has scrapped its requirement for clubs to field a minimum number of senior teams - currently three -enabling clubs to enter a single team in either the men's or women's competitions. Read more on the changes: Central Victorian soccer enters new era with major competition restructure

