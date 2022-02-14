Bendigo City FC juniors learn from tough Altona Magic defeats | Photos

news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC juniors faced a tough battle on the weekend against Altona Magic. Despite putting up their best efforts it was the Magic who finished the day at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve with a clean sweep of victories across all age groups. Related: Encouraging signs for Bendigo City seniors in gut-wrenching Australia Cup loss City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said the juniors had a lot to learn from the experience of competing against one of the state's top clubs. "It was a very tough day and a bit of a reality check," he said. "However, there's no shame in going up against a club of their calibre." In the under-14 match City FC had the scores level at 1-1 after an early goal from Walter Elois Bimenyimana. In the second half Magic came back out blazing putting four goals onto the board in a matter of minutes to win the match 1-5. The under-15 squad had a challenging scoreless game against Magic and went down 0-8. In the under-16 bracket City FC had a scoreless first-half and allowed their opponents to score two goals leaving themselves with a tough task in the second-half. A goal from Elliot Forsyth (63) gave City FC a glimmer of hope in being able to equalise, however, Magic swiftly replied to seal the match 1-3. Claridge said the under-16 squad put on a strong effort despite being down two key players. "We were confident that our under-16 match was going to be our most competitive," he said. "We missed a couple of good chances throughout the match and played well considering we were missing both Fraser Lee and Noah Rimmer in the midfield." Weekend sport: The under-18 squad also had a hard-fought loss to the Magic and were only able to get one goal in the final minutes of the match from Hamish Walker (71). Magic had no troubles scoring two goals in the first-half, followed by another five in the second to win 1-7. "At the moment our development as a club is about building our reputation and integrity as being able to compete against the best clubs in the state," Claridge said. "Over time we will progress and our development is only going to get better."

