Encouraging signs for Bendigo City in gut-wrenching Australia Cup loss

sport, local-sport, Bendigo, City, Australia, Cup, Claridge, Aidan, Lane, 'Daniel

IT WAS not the result Bendigo City FC had craved in its return to senior soccer for the first time since 2017, but coach Greg Thomas' team won plenty of plaudits for a brave effort in Saturday's Australia Cup fixture against Watsonia Heights. City looked on track for victory when they led 2-1 late in the second half at Greensborough College Sporting Precinct, but a late goal to Watsonia Heights sent the game into extra time. A pair of goals in extra time ensured Watsonia Heights, which competes in the Men's State League 4 North competition, advanced to the second round of qualifying in the nation-wide tournament as Bendigo City starts the search for a practice match opponent for next week. BCFC technical director Nathan Claridge said while disappointed with the loss after dominating for much of regulation time, there were many encouraging signs first up. "We started a bit shaky and the boys didn't really settle in for 10 or 15 minutes and just through a mistake in the back we went one-nil down," he said. Read more: Bendigo City kicks off bright new era in cup clash "But probably 20 minutes in we took control of the game and even though we went in one-nil down we were pretty confident with how we were playing. "Sure enough Sam Farr got on the end of one and controlled the next 20 minutes and got another one to go 2-1 up. "We were looking comfortable and we felt it was going to open for us." A turning point came in the latter part of the second half when Bendigo City captain Aidan Lane left the field following a head knock. A standout in the defensive midfield, the former Green Gully player had been one of Bendigo City's best up until leaving the field. A late goal, which came as the result of a free kick, to equalise the scores at two-all was all the momentum Watsonia Heights needed to take the game away from the gallant visitors in extra time. "It was disappointing, but it was a great effort first up," Claridge said. "We drew a very tough team, State League north/west is one of the toughest competitions. "Credit to Watsonia Heights, they were young and physical, but our boys were brilliant. They took it to them and stood up to it. "We just need to figure out how to convert dominance into wins. "It will come. The boys are still gelling and they need to get comfortable with each other. "Looking at it in perspective, it's really only our first game. We've played some practice matches but this was the first competitive hit-out. "To put on a performance like that, you have to stand back and say we have come a long way and we're pretty happy with where we are at." Farr put the writing on the wall for a big season ahead by scoring both goals in a dominant second half. Lane and fellow defensive midfielder Sam Pitson were Bendigo City's best players. Bendigo City starts its Men's State League 4 West season on March 27. MATCH DETAILS Bendigo City 2 lost to Watsonia Heights 4 in extra time (2-2 in regulation time. Goals - Bendigo City: Sam Farr 2; Watsonia Heights: John Walker 3, Luke Kuhar 1. Read more: Bendigo City Football Club fields senior team for 2022 season Read more: New Bendigo City FC opportunity inspires Thomas Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/95f0c70b-0dbe-4507-af8d-5dc80e31f7cc.jpg/r0_271_4761_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg