Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores

sport, cricket, weekend, bendigo, district, cricket, association, junior, scores

SOME outstanding bowling performances highlighted the weekend's Bendigo District Cricket Association junior action. In the under-16A competition Strathdale-Maristians' Suns Noah Kelly was in superb form, bagging 5-12 off four overs in his side's 74-run win over Eaglehawk at California Gully. Eaglehawk's Maysen Pettersen produced a stellar three overs against Bendigo in the under-14A division, snaring 5-1, with his wickets all unassisted - three bowled and two caught and bowled. After dominating with the ball Pettersen then made 26 n.o. as the Hawks won by 101 runs at Shadforth Park. And in the under-12A competition Strathdale-Maristians Blue's Jack Rees picked up 5-14 off three overs, and also made 46, in his side's win over Golden Square. As well as the five-fors, the weekend's junior games across the under-16, 14 and 12 age groups also featured five half-centuries made. Huntly North Epsom 4-169 (Burrill-Grinton 52*, Wheelhouse 41*, Wilson 37) def Strathfieldsaye 8-157 (Grundy 42, McDonald 39, Tamblyn 22, Rodda 21; J Wilson 3-20, Burrill-Grinton 3-25). Kangaroo Flat 7-129 (McKay 32*, McKay 22*; Kroschel 2-11) def Strathdale Maristians 7-123 (Daniels 48*; O McKay 2-23). Bendigo United 5-179 (Bassett 53*, Farrelly 25*, Stevenson 24*, Lahtz 22; Dowton 2-16) def Golden Square 8-148 (Ross 50*, Ajmain 41, Maher 36; Stevenson 2-5, Cail 2-14). Strathdale Maristians Suns 7-171 (McBurney 42*, McCullough 21, McNamara 20; Miller 2-23) def Eaglehawk 97 (White 34; Kelly 5-12). Strathfieldsaye Jets 3-141 (Budde 28*, Hunter 26*, Dennis 22*) v Bendigo 7-141 (Rowley 35, Nicholson 21*). Maiden Gully Marong Marist 6-136 (Roby 29; O'Brien 2-21) def White Hills 8-111 (O McMurray 22*; Chandler 2-14). Strathfieldsaye Blue 6-153 (Armstrong 30*, Bennett 21*; MacDonald 2-5) def Bendigo United Redbacks 8-101 (De vries 32*, MacDonald 23*; Griffin 3-10, Moss 2-7). Maiden Gully 3-127 def Strathdale Maristians Blue 7-51 (Clayton 2-1, Hines 2-6). Strathfieldsaye Yellow 6-137 (Balic 26*, Harris 23*; Mostofa 3-11) def Golden Square 9-93 (Mulqueen 55*; Harrop 3-2, Robinson 2-4). Kangaroo Flat 4-147 (Smith 21*, Borg 21*) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 3/97. Eaglehawk 4-177 (Pettersen 26*, O'hehir 25) def Bendigo 66 (Keane 23; Pettersen 5-1, O'hehir 2-10). Strathdale Maristians Suns 9-78 (Pope 3-12) def Bendigo United 6-73. Huntly North Epsom 5-185 (Miller 43*, H Archer 32) def Marong 6-131 (Wells 45, Mannix 25*, O'Donnell 24*; M Archer 2-5, Pitson 2-18). White Hills 5-160 (Miller 41*, Wilson 31*, Shelton 30*) def Maiden Gully 8-74 (O'Connell 3-9). Strathdale Maristians Blue 6-193 (Rees 46, Trezise 32*, Brandt 29*; Singh 2-12) def Golden Square 8-103 (Donnelly 34; Rees 5-14). Strathfieldsaye Blue 6-102 (Frost 2-6) def Bendigo United 4-100 (Travaglia 24*). Strathfieldsaye Yellow 5-170 (McIntosh 53*, Kelly 29*, Kakran 22*; Pysing 2-8) def Kangaroo Flat Green 7-19 (Sherwell 2-1). Maiden Gully 2-89 (Clayton 22*) def Strathdale Maristians Suns 5-68 (Lindsay 2-10). Eaglehawk 4-125 (Stone 25*, Webster 22*) def Kangaroo Flat Gold 5-55 (Stone 2-9). Strathdale Maristians 5-94 def Sandhurst 8-59 (Shinoy 22). White Hills 1-104 (Dickins 23*) def Maiden Gully 8-81 (Morrish 2-3). EVCA ROUND 12: Emus win way back into four at expense of Redbacks BDCA ROUND 11: Square, Jets chase down targets to win final-over thrillers Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/ca301554-3dfe-482c-827a-c5411c1e500f.jpg/r0_88_4818_2810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg