OUR WATCH and Women with Disabilities Victoria are calling for urgent action to be taken to prevent physical and sexual violence against women and girls with disabilities. Sixty-five per cent of Australian women with a disability having experienced violence, but research shows violence is preventable, not inevitable. READ MORE: Diocese joins concerned community members over Religious Discrimination Bill The evidence-based resource Changing the Landscape was released by Our Watch and Women with Disabilities Victoria this week. It found two key actions were likely to end the high rates of violence and abuse; challenging ableist attitudes that women with disabilities are vulnerable, incapable, or child-like and rejecting sexist attitudes that women are weak. Women's Health Loddon Mallee chief executive Tricia Currie said the resource presented a full understanding of the challenges when it comes to violence against women and girls with a disability. "At a local level, the data tells us there is no difference in the Loddon Mallee and no difference in central Victoria (compared to the rest of the nation)," she said. "The data doesn't differ and it's quite shockingly high and the incidents of violence against women with a disability is much higher than the general population." Ms Currie said it was incredibly important every woman have a voice. "There are gendered attitudes and behaviours towards women with a disability and that is one reason these statistics are so frighteningly high," she said. MORE NEWS: Speeding P-Plate driver allegedly nabbed at 64km/h over limit "WHLM are continuing to work together with Women with Disabilities Victoria to promote opportunities for women and challenge those negative stereotypes." Women with Disabilities Victoria chief executive Nadia Mattiazzo said the resource was developed through intensive consultation with people from around Australia - who shared their professional and personal stories. "The resource is really a good reference for the latest data on the experiences of women with disabilities," she said. "Violence and discrimination are huge experiences in our lives. That is why our organisation has dedicated attention to preventing them. "It is a reminder how disability and gender discrimination impact every part of this country and take many forms, especially when they combine with colonisation, racism and other forms of discrimination." MORE NEWS: Kyneton raid uncovers drugs and counterfeit money Ms Mattiazzo said the resource focused on raising the issue of violence and bringing it into an area of discussion. "Once we talk about rural and regional areas, we bring in the issues of the access to support to health and community services, which regional and rural women with disability's just don't get. "Regional women with disabilities often raise this with us." Our Watch chief executive Patty Kinnersly said everyone needed to play a part in stopping violence before it inflicted harm on women and girls with disabilities, their families and communities. "This is not a problem just for the disability community, it is everyone's problem, and we all must be part of the solution - to end this pervasive and unacceptable abuse," she said. "Violence against women and girls with disabilities is not perpetrated by a 'few bad apples,' it looks like street harassment, controlling behaviours by paid and unpaid carers, doctors and policy-makers taking away reproductive choices, and institutional violence. "The evidence shows that by addressing sexist and ableist attitudes, practices and structures we can stop violence against women and girls with disabilities before it starts." OTHER NEWS: Mystery find in missing boy case prompts new search party Ms Kinnersly said it wasn't just about ending the high rates of violence against women and girls with disabilities, but also about building a society where all women are valued, respected and have equal rights and opportunities. "It means challenging ableist attitudes - such as the belief women and girls with disabilities need to be protected or excusing a carer's abuse because they are 'burnt-out,'" she said. "It means workplaces championing equality and increasing the number of women with disabilities in leadership roles, schools being accessible and inclusive, and media amplifying the voices and stories of women and girls with disabilities. "This is not just about ending the high rates of violence against women and girls with disabilities, but also about building a society where all women are valued, respected and have equal rights and opportunities." The full report Changing the Landscape can be found here. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/bf2d9616-04c3-4bd6-98dd-8dba65c7f7a5.jpg/r0_128_2928_1782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg