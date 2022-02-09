Central Victorian families and childcare providers welcome RAT scheme expansion

news, local-news,

Childcare providers and parents across the region are welcoming the state government's announcement to extend its free RAT scheme to childcare providers. Central Victorian parent Rachael Orel said hearing the news, she felt a sense of financial relief. More news: Suspicious car fire in California Gully, Bendigo Police investigate "The costs for simply testing will no longer be a burden on our family's budget," she said. "We have all made huge sacrifices to keep our community safe for the past two years with children sacrificing so much. Anything to easy the pressure on families is appreciated." Ms Orel, who has a child in primary school, one child in kindergarten and another in childcare, said she had been testing her child often at her own cost. "I have regularly been testing the older two (4 and 6 years old) at my own cost as they interact with vulnerable children," she said. "I think people might be hesitant but should give their kids the benefit of the doubt, parents fears shouldn't be projected on to their kids, let's face it most kids stick their fingers up their noses further than the swabs go. "My advice would be to show your kids how to do it themselves and they have control over the comfort and it's a breeze." Ms Orel said many parents would be welcome the announcement. "I think working parents will appreciate this announcement most, especially as they don't qualify for the free RATs to healthcare card holders," she said. Early childhood educators and school teachers have been self testing for COVID-19 twice a week. Jenny's ELC managing director Darren Reid said it was great to see the RAT scheme extended. "It's fantastic news and we have been working through this pandemic and we have wanted our children, our families and our staff to be as safe as possible," he said. Other news: "It really does make sense to extend the rapid testing system to daycare centres and we are really thrilled with this outcome." Under the scheme, about 1.6 million tests will be delivered to centres in the coming weeks, starting off with sessional kindergartens. Mr Reid said he hoped childcare facilities would be included in the first round of deliveries. He said however the announcement was positive and said it would help alleviate any financial pressures for families along with giving them further confidence to send their children to childcare. "The great thing will be the financial support for families to be able to test and be safe because, at the end of the day, the health of our children is the most important thing," he said. "To not have a financial consideration when working out what's the safest for children is a great idea and it's a good thing" "It will also help families be proactive, help them test and feel comfortable testing knowing that they are doing the right thing for the wider community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/05d24478-9426-4019-a7e3-0e14ae15e57c.jpg/r0_679_4032_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg