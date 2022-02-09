news, local-news, bendigo, court, family violence

A KANGAROO Flat man who violently assaulted his partner while in the car with their children has been jailed for one year. Magistrate Patrick Southey described the 50-year-old man's attack as "simply monstrous" and one of the more serious cases of family violence. "The message must be sent to men that this is completely unacceptable behaviour," Mr Southey said. Read other news: Man admits to persistently breaching a family violence safety notice The 50-year-old on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to charges of unlawful assault, recklessly causing injury, and criminal damage. The court heard on December 4 last year, the man was driving his partner and two children from Bendigo to Melbourne on the Calder Freeway. During the drive, a verbal argument started between the man and his partner. The pair began pushing and punching each other while the man continued to drive. The woman asked to leave the car and opened the door a few times, but the man pulled her in and closed the door. The court heard he punched her to the face and she lost consciousness. The windscreen and indicator were also damaged in the incident. When they reached Gisborne, another driver saw the woman visibly distressed in the car so they contacted 000 and followed the man. The 50-year-old pulled over into the emergency lane near the Tullamarine Freeway in Melbourne. The witness also stopped behind him and the man exited his car to punch the witness' side mirror. Read more court: Man admits to assaulting his partner during drunken attack Police arrived on scene but the man fled on foot. He was later located at the Essendon Train Station and arrested. The court heard the man also threatened to kill his child in the month leading up to the December 4 incident. A full family violence intervention order had been in place at the time of the offending, with the woman and her two children listed as the protected persons. Defence lawyer Candice Jackson said while there was no dispute that the offending was serious, there was context to the incident. Ms Jackson said the couple had been in an off-and-on again relationship that involved drug abuse and violence. The defence lawyer said they had rekindled their relationship but the man now understood it was toxic. Ms Jackson said the man had already served 66 days of pre-sentence detention, most of which was in lockdown after he was assaulted by other prisoners. The defence lawyer submitted that time served with a community corrections order was within range for the offending because the man had already undergone a significant punishment. But Mr Southey disagreed, saying the man previously had chances at corrections orders. "Yet again, you have been terrorising your partner and family," the magistrate said. "You need to be sternly deterred. The time has come for you to be seriously punished." The man was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail, with a non-parole period of six months. His 66 days of pre-sentence detention were reckoned as already served. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

