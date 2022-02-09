news, local-news, bendigo, court, family violence

A MAN resisted arrest after breaching a family violence safety notice three times in four hours, a court has heard. The 37-year-old man appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to charges of persistently breaching the order and resisting arrest. The court heard the safety notice was issued about 8.11am on December 3 last year with the woman and her two children listed as the protected persons. Read more court: Man admits to assaulting his partner during drunken attack Under the order, the man was not allowed to go to the woman's home or contact her or the children. About 4.50pm that day, the man went to the woman's Bendigo property while alcohol affected. She called the police but he left before they arrived. Three hours later, the man returned to the property and entered through the back door. The man, who was still alcohol-affected, said he would only leave if she dropped him off at home. The woman drove the man back to his house but he returned again at 8.44pm. He entered through the back door and the woman found him talking to their children. She called the police again, who arrived at the property at 9.39pm. The man resisted arrest when police tried to handcuff him, telling officers "let's fight then". Read more court: Speeding driver facing further jail time after evading police The court heard he was eventually restrained and brought to the Bendigo Police Station, but he continued to remain "belligerent". Defence lawyer Luke Docherty said the resisting police was "sad not bad" as the man did not want to be handcuffed in front of his children. Mr Docherty said the man had been consuming about 10 drinks a day at the time of the offending, although he had now reduced his alcohol intake. The defence lawyer said the man's relationship with his former partner had "mended somewhat" and there had been no further breaches. Mr Docherty submitted that a bond without conviction was within range for the offending. Magistrate Russell Kelly said it was clear the man had "lost the plot". But Mr Kelly said he would take into account the man's guilty plea and lack of prior convictions. The magistrate imposed a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction. He was also ordered to pay $300 to the court fund. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

