New Merino studs on show at Loddon Valley Field Day

The Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day is back for 2022 with two new studs set to exhibit at this year's event. Bennmann, from Everton (near Wangaratta), and Longdale Park, from the St Arnaud region, will be among 14 studs exhibiting at Serpentine Recreation Reserve on Friday, February 25. Three studs will be hosting displays on their properties on the day as part of the field day. More news: Suspicious car fire in California Gully, Bendigo Police investigate Loddon Valley Stud Merino Breeders Association president Kevin Hynam said organisers were confident the field day would go ahead without the need for COVID-19 restrictions. "We believe we'll be right. It's all out in the open air so we don't think we'll have any concerns," Mr Hynam said. The field day was able to go ahead last year between lockdowns and usually attracts a good sized crowd. "It's a chance to showcase the type of Merino stock we produce," Mr Hynam said. "Different studs have bred different types of Merinos to suit their goals and their environment. "it's a no obligation chance for people to look and compare the sheep." The Best Pen of Three Lambs competition will be held again along with the people's choice category. If any member of the public chooses the same pen as the two judges for the first prize, they become eligible to win a prize. Kedlestone Park from Calivil has won the past two best pen competitions and the stud will be exhibiting at the central display on the oval at Serpentine. Other news: Woodend and Elmore record their wettest January in 20 years Mr Hynam said the Merino sheep industry had coped well with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic "Many enterprises have achieved great returns for lamb, surplus sheep and wool, with excellent prices for their micron wool," he said. Mr Hynam said Merinos had attracted good income for both their wool and mutton. "Merino lambs are very well sought after and on occasion are getting equal money to prime lambs in the meat market," he said. The field day will also feature displays from sponsors such as Advantage Feeders and livestock agents Elders and Nutrien as well as stalls offering agriculture merchandise. Entry to the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day is free.

