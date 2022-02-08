Central Goldfields Shire's creative sector steps up for success

news, local-news,

A NEW creative initiative and free professional development opportunity will be rolled out across the Central Goldfields Shire. The ArtsACTION initiative, led by not-for-profit organisation Jumpleads NVP, ArtsACTION is an opportunity for activate career pathways, broaden networks and build market reach. More news: Central Goldfields Shire Councillor Grace La Vella said it was wonderful to see the local creative sector supported during such a challenging time. "The pandemic has impacted so many, and as a Council, being involved in an initiative such as ArtsACTION is just one of the many ways we can step up and support our community," she said. "I encourage any local artists looking to adapt and indeed upskill to get involved. Your skills are so vital to our community, this program can certainly give you the best chance of success." The current ArtsACTION program is open until April 2022. The program is delivered as part of a six-part email resource pack, Zoom workshops, and access to a growing network. This includes workshops being held in February and March. More news: COVID commander visits Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative following vaccination milestone Central Goldfields Shire is part of a partnership with eight regional councils to run the initiative. To get involved: subscribe to online resources or register directly for workshops - but hurry as places are limited. For more information go to: https://popupart.com.au/artsaction, to join immediately, complete the form at: https://bit.ly/artsaction-join or register for workshops, visit: http://popupart-artsaction.eventbrite.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/a66143e1-3704-40af-8657-e2d78fa41dfc.jpg/r0_326_5568_3472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg