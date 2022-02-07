news, local-news,

BENDIGO and District Aboriginal Co-operative recently celebrated a new milestone after successfully vaccinating 89 per cent of the active Indigenous population in the Greater Bendigo region, something Victoria's COVID commander Jeroen Weimar dropped by to praise their efforts on last week. More news: Victoria due to reach 50 per cent vaccination rate in children aged 5-11 today BDAC chief executive Raylene Harradine said the visit from the COVID commander was also to encourage people to get their third booster shot. "Mr Weimar toured our Prouses Road site to see first-hand the work our Aboriginal Health Practitioners have been doing in protect Community against COVID," she said. Other news: New Bendigo MONOPOLY game set to hit shelves in October "BDAC was quick to respond to the need to protect community against the virus and we established a vaccination clinic onsite." Mr Weimar congratulated the team at BDAC on its great results as well as to see the expansion work that is underway. BDAC recently received $7.1 million from the regional health infrastructure fund to develop stage three of Prouses Road which now includes a mixed medical and allied health building. "Mr Weimar was impressed with the services we are able to offer here and could see the need for our future developments as demand continues to grow," Ms Harradine said. "We certainly would welcome a return visit when our allied health family opens, and Mr Weimar was also eager to hear news about stage two and our early years centre opening next year." OTHER NEWS: Kangaroo Flat man arrested after driving erratically in Bendigo Mr Weimar also toured the vaccination clinic and met with staff and clients who had come to BDAC for their booster. Director of Operations Dallas Widdicombe said BDAC's vaccination clinic was well underway in contacting clients who have received their first two doses to get their boosters. "We encourage everyone who has had their first two vaccinations to ensure they follow up and get their booster," he said. OTHER NEWS: Flora Hill Royal Freemasons not compliant, aged care workers speak out "With Winter on the horizon which brings about regular flu season, it's important we get as many people who are eligible to have their boosters to do so as soon as they can." Clients of BDAC who are eligible for their booster and want to book in, call the clinic on 5442 4947. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

