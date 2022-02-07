news, local-news,

The inaugural Victorian Suffolk Ewe Auction held at Kyneton on Saturday has been hailed a huge success, with organisers confident of making it an annual event. Labelled 'Australia's largest Suffolk ewe auction', the sale featured a yarding of 277 commercial and specially selected Suffolk Ewes. Auctioneers Dean Coxon and John Robson from Elders and Landmark Kyneton earned high praise for co-ordinating bids from onsite and the AuctionsPlus online portal to achieve a clearance rate of 96 per cent. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's Fresh 5 donates meals to workers at Bendigo Health Buyers and vendors from as far as Western Australia and South Australia logged on to buy and sell Suffolks at the auction. Suffolk ewes sold from $270 per head for commercial yardings through to the top price of $1950 for a specially selected ewe from the Hopea Suffolk Stud. Moondara Suffolk Stud sold 10 ewe lambs for an average price of $1214 per head and WA-based Kirrie Suffolk Stud sold a pair of AI ewes for $1750 and $1200 each. The Suffolk Sheep Breeders Association Victoria organised the auction and the group's secretary Sarah Correa was delighted with its success. "There was a really good crowd and consistently good prices," Ms Correa said. "We had a lot of interest from all over Australia and we believe it was the largest Suffolk ewe auction in Australia that we know of." OTHER NEWS: Buyers ranged from established stud breeders looking to inject quality genetics into their breeding lines, through to new breeders looking to start their own flock of Suffolk sheep. Ms Correa said Suffolks had become increasing popular in recent years with both commercial and small acreage breeders due to their growth, eating quality and carcass traits. She said with had such a good response to Saturday's auction, organisers want to make it an annual event. "Definitely," Ms Correa said. "With the success of the Suffolk auction, this once again solidifies the breed's future as a popular choice for sheep breeders and a return of the auction next year."

