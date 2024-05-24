Pioneers star to spearhead Allies attack at national championships

Bendigo Pioneers' Jobe Shanahan will get the opportunity to push his AFL Draft case when he lines up for the Allies in Sunday's opening match of the national under-18 championships.
The Moama-based key position player is part of the Allies team to tackle South Australia at Thebarton Oval in Adelaide.
Shanahan is one of five AFL Academy squad members in the Allies Team.
The Allies, comprising players from the ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania, last year celebrated their maiden Championships win after winning all four matches.
The 18-year-old has kicked nine goals in five games this year for the Pioneers in the Coates Talent League.
Victoria Country kicks off its national titles campaign against South Australia in Melbourne on June 9.
The Victoria Country squad is yet to be announced, but the Pioneers are expected to have several players selected.
The championships will see the Allies, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia play each other once across the next two months. The team that finishes atop the standings at the conclusion of the round-robin tournament will be crowned the title winner.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers boys and girls return to the QEO on Sunday for a Coates Talent League double-header against Eastern Ranges.
Both Pioneers' teams are coming off defeats at their most recent matches against the Northern Knights.
The boys are in fifth place with four wins and one loss, while the girls are in sixth place with three wins and two losses.
The boys match is scheduled to start at 11am, with the girls to follow at 1.30pm.
Pioneers' boys team to play Eastern:
B: Angus Scoble, Gus Toll, Nash Ramage
Hb: Connor Evans, Zaydyn Lockwood, Tobie Travaglia
C: Charlie Cook, Lachlan Hogan, Archer Day-Wicks
Hf: Kaian Constable, Nick Thompson, James Coulson
F: Oliver Morris, James Barrat, Tom Evans
Foll: Taj Bond, Archie Watt, Oliver Poole
Inter: Hunter Wright, Shaun Watson, Glen Gillbee, Ethan Curran, Jonty Davis
Pioneers' girls team to play Eastern:
B: Nadia Peebles, Sasha Pearce, Lola Modoo
Hb: Hannah Cochrane, Jemmika Douglass, Olivia Lacy
C: Jayda Lockwood, Lucia Painter, Grace McMillan
Hf: Lavinia Cox, Lexi Gregor, Ella Plattfuss
F: Gabbie Drage, Lottie Adams, Ava Bibby
Foll: Sienna Hobbs, Issy Boulton, Ella Jeffrey
Inter: Eliza Coutts, Lacey Nihill, Beth Morris, Scout Carmody, Kaitlyn Davidson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.