The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GOLDEN SQUARE v SANDHURST
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
The BFNL grand finalists of last year take centre stage in a stand-alone match at Wade Street to complete round six.
Golden Square v Sandhurst is one of the BFNL's great rivalries and was perfectly summed up by Bulldogs' skipper Jayden Burke earlier in the week: "I think Square vs Sandhurst is very similar to Carlton vs Collingwood where both sides don't really like each other, but have a lot of respect."
Last time they met the Bulldogs and Dragons produced one of the BFNL's epic grand final battles that ended in a six-point win for Golden Square.
When they lock horns again on Saturday where the Ron Best Memorial Cup - held by the Dragons - is up for grabs they will do so with Sandhurst heavily favoured to continue its imposing start to the season.
The Dragons are 4-0 with a massive percentage of 529.5 having outscored their opponents 773-146, but have only played one top-five side so far in Gisborne.
You can only beat what's in front of you, but the next three weeks against Golden Square (5th), Eaglehawk (4th) and Strathfieldsaye (1st) presents the Dragons with a step-up in competition.
Step one for Golden Square on Saturday is ensuring the Bulldogs are in the contest early and not blown away.
Sandhurst has outscored its opposition 167-30 in first quarters so far, while it was the opening term against Gisborne in their last game where the Bulldogs were put to the sword when they trailed by 38 points at quarter-time before competing valiantly for the rest of the match.
Given the firepower in the Sandhurst front half - Fergus Greene, Lachlan Wright and Cobi Maxted are a lethal key trio - Golden Square will certainly be feeling the absence of defender Zack Shelton, who will serve the first game of his seven match suspension for rough conduct.
Young Bulldogs' ruckman Rory McCrann-Peters will also begin what is a four-match suspension also for rough conduct, meaning there will be two enforced changes for the Golden Square side.
To give some perspective to just what challenge confronts the Golden Square defence, Sandhurst has kicked 117 goals from 306 inside 50s, equating to a goal from 38.2% of its forward 50 entries - well above the league average of 25.0%.
In comparison Golden Square, whose leading goalkickers are co-captain Jayden Burke and Jack Stewart with nine each, has 48 goals from 229 inside 50s - a ratio of just 21.0% compared to last year's 30.1% in its premiership season as it continues to adjust to a new forward structure minus Joel Brett, Braydon Vaz, Hamish Morcom and co.
A couple of the top clearance players in the competition will feature in the midfield battle in the Dragons' Lachlan Tardrew (12.3 clearances per game) and Golden Square's Jordan Rosengren (9.2), who has been the Bulldogs' most consistent player across the first portion of the season in his return to Wade Street from Wedderburn.
Last time: Golden Square 10.11 (71) def Sandhurst 9.11 (65) - 2023 grand final.
Since 2010: Golden Square 20; Sandhurst 15.
Selection: Sandhurst.
LADDER: 1. Strathfieldsaye (20), 2. Sandhurst (16), 3. Gisborne (16), 4. Eaglehawk (12), 5. Golden Square (8), 6. South Bendigo (8), 7. Kangaroo Flat (8), 8. Castlemaine (4), 9. Maryborough (0).
LBU v NORTH BENDIGO
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
On paper the Bulldogs look the clear-cut favourites against the Cats.
The Bulldogs are 5-1 with a percentage of 157.5 and the Cats 2-4 with a percentage of 65.2.
But with the game at Lockington it certainly adds an element of danger for the Bulldogs, as they will be well aware of having lost their trip to the ground last year by 36 points.
The Cats are battling to get somewhere close to their best side on the park and that has been reflected in three of their four defeats having been by more than 10 goals, including by 61 points against Colbinabbin last week.
A good bounceback win the Bulldogs last week in holding off reigning premiers Mount Pleasant by 12 points, while they continue to shop early having won all six of their first quarters by at least 15 points and overall outscored their opposition 215-41 in opening terms.
That's certainly epitomising the notion of "the best pressure is scoreboard pressure".
Last time: LBU 12.14 (86) def North Bendigo 6.14 (50).
Since 2010: LBU 14; North Bendigo 14.
Selection: North Bendigo.
MOUNT PLEASANT v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
Will be intriguing to see just what effect the "so close, yet so far" result last week has on Elmore.
The Bloods have now gone 19 games without a win following last week's agonising one-point defeat to Huntly when they conceded the final goal of the game in the dying seconds.
Will last week's near miss give them the belief that they can genuinely compete in the competition this year or will the disappointment make it a challenge to get back up off the canvas and go again against one of their traditional rivals.
The Blues are still searching for that consistency they are craving in what's so far a one-step forward, one-step back premiership defence that is now 2-4 following last week's 12-point defeat to North Bendigo.
The Blues at home should get back on the winner's list this weekend, but one of the themes of the HDFNL this year is "there is only one thing certain and that's nothing is certain" given the league's propensity to throw up headscratching results.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 26.16 (172) def Elmore 11.2 (68).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 16; Elmore 8; Drawn 1.
Selection: Mount Pleasant.
HUNTLY v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
Pivotal game of footy between two sides in the middle tier of the competition.
Both sides are 3-3 and with similar percentages - the Bombers are 74.8 and Hawks 71.0 - and sitting fifth and sixth on the ladder.
The Hawks are building belief and their ability to go the distance and grind out wins against the odds has been on full display the past fortnight with back-to-back victories over Elmore (1 point) and North Bendigo (5 points) in games where they both times kicked the final goal of the game to get over the line.
The Hawks have now won three of their past four games, which includes two in a row at home where they return on Saturday eyeing off a hat-trick of wins for the first time since 2018 - the year they last played finals.
While the Hawks have some momentum, the question over the Jekkyl and Hyde Bombers is who turns up on Saturday?
The side that was good enough to beat Heathcote at Heathcote a fortnight ago, or the one that kicked just two goals against White Hills last week?
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 16.7 (103) def Huntly 12.6 (78).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 21; Huntly 7.
Selection: Huntly.
WHITE HILLS v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
The marquee game of the weekend that pits two of the competition's "big three" against each other.
Great test for Heathcote coming off what would seem to have been a timely bye last week.
The Saints had lost two of their previous three games before the bye to Leitchville-Gunbower (7 points) and North Bendigo (61), and while they have had some key personnel out including midfielder Zak Saad, forward/mid Braden Padmore and defender Bill Direen, coach Andrew Saladino has lamented his side's lack of polish in particular.
Glass half empty is the Saints at the moment are flat and inconsistent. Glass half full though is that while the Saints are far from their best, they are one defeat behind the ladder-leading White Hills in the loss column.
Continue to be impressed by the defensive work in particular of the Demons, who last week held Leitchville-Gunbower to a meagre two goals and whose average against is just 54 as the in-form duo of Alex Davis and Tom Brereton continue to marshal a tightknit backline.
Last time these two sides met at White Hills early last year it was one of the games of the season when the Demons won a shootout under lights by two points.
Hopefully, another cracking contest is in store between two sides that should be mighty hungry in 2024 after both were left thinking "what could have been" after last year's missed opportunity in September - the Saints in the grand final and the Demons in the preliminary final.
Last time: Heathcote 11.12 (78) def White Hills 8.15 (63) - 2023 second semi-final.
Since 2010: White Hills 16; Heathcote 12.
Selection: White Hills.
LADDER: 1. White Hills (24), 2. North Bendigo (20), 3. Heathcote (16), 4. Colbinabbin (12), 5. Leitchville-Gunbower (12), 6. Huntly (12), 7. Mount Pleasant (8), 8. LBU (8), 9. Elmore (0).
MAIDEN GULLY YCW v MARONG
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Right now there's just no slowing down Marong.
Over the past month the Panthers have met the challenges from what is considered to be their three main threats, defeating Bridgewater (58 points), Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (38) and Pyramid Hill (8) among their past four games.
It has been a big block of matches for the Panthers and having successfully got through it there is always that danger of a let-up, which coach Linton Jacobs will be on guard against ahead of the chance for a break with the bye next week.
An 88-point loss to Newbridge and 56-point defeat to Inglewood in their past two games points to a challenging afternoon for the Eagles, who have been held goalless in their past two games against Marong.
Last time: Marong 29.15 (189) def Maiden Gully YCW 0.3 (3).
Since 2010: Marong 16; Maiden Gully YCW 10.
Selection: Marong.
MITIAMO v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Both teams will have a different look to them on Saturday as they wear specially designed indigenous guernseys for the clash at Mitiamo.
The Superoos are still on the hunt for that elusive first win, but showed the football they are capable of in the second half last week when they stormed back from eight goals down at half-time to give Inglewood a scare before going down by 21 points.
Being able to sustain that brand of football from the second half last week for four quarters is what's required on Saturday if the Superoos are to compete with the Bears.
Another 12 goals last week now gives star Bears' forward Anthony Mellington 57 from six games.
To give Mellington's dominance inside 50 some context, two years ago when Marong's Brandyn Grenfell set the LVFNL season goalkicking record with what became a final tally of 154, he had 44 after six games.
Big test for the Mitiamo midfield group to keep the pressure on up the field to try to restrict the amount of clean ball going inside the Bears' forward 50 to make life a bit easier for their defence.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 18.13 (121) def Mitiamo 8.11 (59).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 16; BL-Serpentine 13.
Selection: BL-Serpentine.
CALIVIL UNITED v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Plenty of eyes will be on Calivil United's boom inclusion Camereon Illet for his one-off game for the Demons.
Experienced forward/midfielder Illet has the most revered Northern Territory Football League resume that features eight premierships and two league medals, but that only tells part of the story of what has been a legendary football career up north.
"I don't think too many of our players would have played with a player before with a resume the calibre of Cam," Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis said of Illet this week.
Also a big day off the field for the Demons, who celebrate the 60-year reunion of their 1964 premiership - the club's first flag in the Loddon Valley league.
The Demons will be determined to put on a good show in front of their premiership heroes of the past, but will go in as the underdogs against an Inglewood side that following a 0-2 start has won three on the trot in which it has kicked 14 goals (v Newbridge), 19 goals (v Maiden Gully YCW) and 15 goals (v Mitiamo).
Last time: Inglewood 12.10 (82) def Calivil United 10.16 (76).
Since 2010: Calivil United 22; Inglewood 4.
Selection: Inglewood.
PYRAMID HILL v NEWBRIDGE
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Pyramid Hill returns to action after a week off for the bye.
The Bulldogs had won their previous two games against Mitiamo (162 points) and Bridgewater (53 points) before their spell and should pick up from where they left off.
That's not to undersell Newbridge, though, which produced a quality brand of football last week in disposing of Maiden Gully YCW by 88 points to notch its first win of the season.
But making the trek to Pyramid Hill to take on the Bulldogs is a whole different level of challenge, which the Maroons will be well aware of given they haven't won at Mitchell Park since their premiership year of 2018.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 28.12 (180) def Newbridge 7.5 (47).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 18; Newbridge 9.
Selection: Pyramid Hill
