Injury issues behind Maxted as he adapts to new role in Dragons 2024 push

There is no better time for a footballer than playing deep into September.
While they fell a solitary kick away from the ultimate prize in 2023, there was no denying it was still a fantastic season for Sandhurst.
Cobi Maxted was part of that grand final team, but by his own admission, it was a "tough period" for the young key forward.
Maxted was plagued by injuries last season, most notably broken fingers - one of the worst injuries a player whose primary job is to mark the footy can have.
He bravely fought through the pain, but by preliminary final weekend, it had taken its toll as he failed to kick a goal in either the preliminary or grand final.
"It was a pretty tough time," Maxted candidly told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"I broke two fingers and had to have surgery, so being a tall forward and trying to mark the ball with broken fingers on both hands wasn't enjoyable.
"I had surgery two weeks before finals, which means it was still technically broken through September."
Maxted wore a guard on his hand through pre-season, but those finger issues are getting further and further in the rearview mirror as he rediscovers his best footy.
He has adopted a slightly different role in 2024, playing higher up the ground, and Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick has previously admitted he is loving the way Maxted is going about his craft.
His resurgence has coincided with the Dragons flying 4-0 start to the campaign and has seen him selected in the BFNL's inter-league squad.
Maxted said the club is a great place to be at.
"There's a great feeling around the whole club from netball, football to the women's footy team, so it's been a really enjoyable season so far," he said.
"Personally, I'm pleased with how I'm going, and I feel freer as my ability to attack the footy without concern of reinjuring returning."
After playing three games with Collingwood's VFL side early in 2023, Maxted returned to Sandhurst and kicked 21 goals from 14 games as a deep forward, averaging 15.79 disposals.
With the introduction of Fergus Greene into the Dragons forward setup in the off-season, it has given Maxted a license to roam higher and pinch hit in the ruck.
His output has vastly improved.
He's still kicking goals, having eight from four appearances, but is averaging 19.2 disposals.
He has upped his score involvements from an average of 4.3 per game in 2023 to 12.8 in 2024 and is having 12.5 hit-outs per game.
"It's been good to go up the ground and play with more freedom," Maxted said.
"I've really enjoyed being in the play more and not sitting deep while a defender tries to lock you down.
"When I've been playing in the ruck, I've been able to sit behind the footy, which comes naturally to me as my VFL footy and junior career, I was a defender."
Having Fergus Greene beside you as a mentor certainly helps.
Greene has come straight out of the AFL system, having played 11 games for Hawthorn last season.
His grasp of the game has been priceless for the likes of Maxted and fellow young key forward Lachlan Wright.
It has taken the pressure off them as Greene commands the primary focus from opposition defences.
When pressed on what Greene has done for his game, Maxted couldn't have been more glowing in his appreciation.
"Fergus has been amazing for me," Maxted said.
"His leadership, experience, little tricks and wealth of knowledge he is teaching us has been incredible.
"We've done a lot of work together as a forward group, but especially us tall forwards trying to work in a triangle.
"All pre-season, we worked on forward craft around how we move, our leading patterns and setup.
"I probably feel a bit less pressure because Ferg commands a lot of attention, but we try to bear the load evenly.
"If Ferg has a good matchup, Lachlan (Wright) and I will sacrifice our game a bit and vice versa."
The Dragons will get their first chance at redemption for last year's grand final defeat to Golden Square on Saturday when they travel to Wade Street for the Ron Best Memorial Cup match.
Maxted says the Dragons are champing at the bit.
"The boys are very excited," he said.
"Last year hurt a lot of us, so we have a point to prove because nobody wants to lose to the same team again after they got you in a grand final."
